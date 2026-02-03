‘I look forward to inspiring young men’: Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu becomes Garnier’s first male Sub-Saharan Africa ambassador

Feinberg-Mngomezulu said he is grateful for the opportunity to partner with the brand.

South African rugby player Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu recently shared insights into his rugby journey and how his family has kept him disciplined.

The star was speaking at the Garnier Pure Active celebration event, which welcomed him as the first male ambassador for Sub-Saharan Africa.

The event, themed “Pure Performance, Pure Confidence”, was held in Kramerville, Johannesburg, on Monday, 2 February 2026.

The perfect fit

Feinberg-Mngomezulu said he is grateful for the opportunity to partner with Garnier.

“I’m super grateful and privileged to be part of a tier-one brand like Garnier. These are the brands you want to associate yourself with as an upcoming or established sportsman,” he said.

He added that he is excited about what the partnership could achieve.

“I look forward to inspiring young men to take pride in themselves, both in sport and everyday life,” Feinberg-Mngomezulu added.

The event featured interactive activations for guests, including a strength-and-endurance challenge, a car-racing simulator, and a skincare discovery bar with interactive skin analysis and a research-and-innovation demonstration.

Roma Ramkhelawan, brand business leader at Garnier South Africa, said Feinberg-Mngomezulu is a natural fit for the brand.

“He represents the next generation of sporting excellence, and his journey reflects the values of performance and confidence that our brand stands for.

“Partnering with him allows us to connect authentically with young men who aspire to achieve greatness in every aspect of their lives,” Ramkhelawan said.

Disciplined and passionate sport star

Reflecting on his rugby journey, Feinberg-Mngomezulu said it has been shaped by passion, determination, and discipline.

“Discipline to me is everything. It’s what keeps me awake on a Saturday. It’s what allows me to sit in front of people like this today. Discipline is crucial in my life,” he said.

He credited his family for setting a strong example.

“I was surrounded by people like my brother, my dad, and my mom. My mum was an advocate, and it required a lot of discipline for her to get her degree and work in the law field. I’ve always been surrounded by discipline.”

