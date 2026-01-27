‘A profound loss not only for the entertainment industry’: Tributes continue to pour in for Njinji

Magwaza died in hospital after a short illness.

Tributes are continuing to pour in for former Ukhozi FM presenter and technical producer Mandla Magwaza, popularly known as Njinji.

Magwaza died in hospital on Saturday after a short illness, his family confirmed in a statement. He was 42.

“The family is shattered by this loss and kindly requests privacy and space as they gather themselves during this difficult time,” the family said.

They added that details regarding memorial and funeral arrangements would be communicated in due course.

Tributes pour in for Njinji

Tributes have continued to pour in on social media, with fans and colleagues remembering the former presenter.

The Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) described Njinji as a trusted voice, a cultural ambassador and a source of inspiration.

“Njinji’s passing marks a profound loss not only for the entertainment industry and his loved ones, but for the people of KwaZulu-Natal and the nation at large,” the party said.

The IFP said Njinji was known for his warmth, humility and ability to connect with audiences beyond the airwaves.

The party added that his work with government departments and municipalities reflected his commitment to serving communities.

“Through his voice, charisma, and unwavering dedication to quality broadcasting, Njinji left an indelible mark on South Africa’s media landscape,” the IFP said.

Here are other reactions from X/Twiter

Awu kodwa Njinji kanjalo nje mfo 💔😭😭 Rest in peace Mandla Magwaza pic.twitter.com/FsjIJUKwsi — Nonto yamaLangeni 🇿🇦 (@gaselanonto) January 24, 2026

Today!!!!



We lost a legend 😔

Mandla Njinji Magwaza…..you might be gone, not be forgotten pic.twitter.com/K4bicQhiWk — Mandla Zulu↔️uBoyFriendSA🇿🇦 (@ZuluBoyfrendSA) January 24, 2026

