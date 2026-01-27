Celebs And Viral

Home » Lifestyle » Entertainment » Celebs And Viral

‘A profound loss not only for the entertainment industry’: Tributes continue to pour in for Njinji

Picture of Lineo Lesemane

By Lineo Lesemane

Lifestyle Journalist

3 minute read

27 January 2026

11:59 am

RELATED ARTICLES

Magwaza died in hospital after a short illness.

Mandla 'Njinji' Magwaza

Mandla ‘Njinji’ Magwaza. Picture: X/Twitter

Tributes are continuing to pour in for former Ukhozi FM presenter and technical producer Mandla Magwaza, popularly known as Njinji.

Magwaza died in hospital on Saturday after a short illness, his family confirmed in a statement. He was 42.

“The family is shattered by this loss and kindly requests privacy and space as they gather themselves during this difficult time,” the family said.

They added that details regarding memorial and funeral arrangements would be communicated in due course.

ALSO READ: Bravo Le Roux’s widow shares touching message after rapper’s death

Tributes pour in for Njinji

Tributes have continued to pour in on social media, with fans and colleagues remembering the former presenter.

The Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) described Njinji as a trusted voice, a cultural ambassador and a source of inspiration.

“Njinji’s passing marks a profound loss not only for the entertainment industry and his loved ones, but for the people of KwaZulu-Natal and the nation at large,” the party said.

The IFP said Njinji was known for his warmth, humility and ability to connect with audiences beyond the airwaves.

The party added that his work with government departments and municipalities reflected his commitment to serving communities.

RELATED ARTICLES

“Through his voice, charisma, and unwavering dedication to quality broadcasting, Njinji left an indelible mark on South Africa’s media landscape,” the IFP said.

ALSO READ: Veteran broadcaster Dali Tambo hospitalised after mild heart attack

Here are other reactions from X/Twiter

NOW READ: ‘I’m deeply grateful to our listeners’: Michelle Constant leaves SAfm after 30 years on radio

Read more on these topics

Tributes Ukhozi FM

EDITOR'S CHOICE

News The Trump effect? Fewer Americans visited SA in December as Russian tourist numbers surged
Politics ANC Joburg regional conference controversy divides party’s top leaders
Politics WATCH: Zuma’s MK party’s electoral success orchestrated by ‘apartheid forces’, Mbeki claims
Politics Mashaba says merger talks with Operation Dudula are still in the pipeline
News Mchunu in ANC regalia created ‘tricky situation’ for all of us, says Mkhwanazi’s deputy

Download our app

App Store badge Google Play Store badge

Get the latest news and updates on Whatsapp