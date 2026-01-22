‘This isn’t just a job; it’s a fresh start’: Penny Lebyane to co-host new SABC2 talk show

Afternoons on SABC2 are about to feel warmer, louder, and far more engaging.

When Eintlik Let’s Connect goes live on SABC2 this February, it won’t arrive as just another talk show fighting for attention. Instead, it enters the 4.30pm to 5.30pm slot with a clear intention. Its goal is to sound, feel, and move like South Africa itself.

Broadcasting live every weekday from 9 February 2026, the show leans into conversation as a comfort, television as a community, and storytelling as something shared rather than performed.

At the centre of it all is Penny Lebyane, a broadcaster whose voice has accompanied many South Africans through different seasons of life.

Her return to SABC2 feels less like a comeback and more like a reunion.

Paired with Fran-Rico Lucas, whose curiosity and grounded energy balance her authority, the duo creates an atmosphere that is conversational rather than scripted. In addition, their presence feels familiar rather than formal.

Penny shares, ” To be back on SABC2 with a daily platform like ‘Eintlik Let’s Connect‘ is everything I’ve worked toward in the last 25 years in the Media Industry. It is more than a show; it is a space for real talk, real people, and real connection. After the last few years I’ve had, this isn’t just a job; it’s a fresh start and a chance to build something meaningful with South Africa every single day. It’s a homecoming”.

Eintlik Let’s Connect thrives on what people are actually living through. From trending topics to deeply personal reflections, the show weaves together moments of laughter, vulnerability, and insight. One segment might leave viewers chuckling, while the next invites them to pause and think. It’s television that doesn’t rush past emotion, choosing instead to sit with it.

Guests are a key part of that rhythm, but they aren’t positioned as untouchable stars.

When names like Gail Mabalane, Zakes Bantwini, Somizi Mhlongo, Buffalo Souljah, Siv Ngesi, and Jonathan Boynton-Lee join the couch, they arrive as contributors to a bigger conversation.

Speaking about the show, Franco says, “Coming back to television feels like a full circle moment. From 50/50 to now being part of Eintlek Lets Connect, alongside Penny Lebyane, it feels like returning home. Television has always been a dream, one I have carried since childhood, and seeing that dream unfold on SABC2 is incredibly special”.

Fran-Rico Lucas. Picture: Supplied

“Viewers can expect a show that is vibrant and deeply rooted with South African nuances. Eintlek Lets Connect creates space for honest conversations, shared experiences, and moments that reflect who we are as people. The show also allows me to celebrate shared meals and simple moments. For example, from everyday dinners in the kitchen to round table conversations that bring people together”.

Further elaborating, he says, “We will be cooking in people’s homes, visiting different spaces, and experiencing everything from a family kitchen to a local restaurant. It is about staying in touch with what people care about. We share what they need to know, and what they would love to taste.”

Their stories, opinions, and lived experiences blend into the broader narrative of what it means to be South African right now.

What truly sets the show apart is its willingness to leave the studio behind.

Eintlik Let’s Connect is designed to move, travelling across the country and meeting people where they are.

Whether responding to current events or celebrating local traditions, the show captures the energy of different communities. As a result, it reminds viewers that the country’s heartbeat exists far beyond a single set.

For Penny Lebyane, the show carries emotional weight. After 25 years in the media industry, she describes this moment as something she has been building towards.

The daily platform offers space for honesty, growth, and renewal, making the show feel personal in a way that viewers are likely to recognise.

It is not just work, but a new beginning shaped by experience and intention.

Fran-Rico Lucas brings a different but complementary lens. His vision for the show is rooted in shared experiences, particularly around food and togetherness.

Viewers can expect moments that unfold in kitchens, around dinner tables, and in local eateries.

These settings are not just visual choices, but storytelling tools that reflect how connection often occurs in everyday spaces.

Food becomes a language of its own on the show, opening conversations and breaking down barriers. From home-cooked meals to spontaneous round-table chats, these moments invite viewers into scenes that feel recognisable and comforting.

It’s television that understands that sometimes the most powerful conversations happen when people are simply sharing a meal.