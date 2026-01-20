‘God opened a new door’: Rebecca Malope brings holy fire to Genesis in surprise TV moment

Mzansi Magic’s hit telenovela Genesis received a powerful spiritual boost as gospel legend Dr Rebecca Malope makes a special cameo that had fans buzzing.

Known for her anointed voice and decades-long ministry through music, the icon steps into the world of acting in a move that feels both unexpected and divinely timed for her extraordinary journey.

Mzansi Magic’s telenovela, Genesis, is getting some divine anointing, and viewers are in for a memorable moment.

South Africa’s legendary gospel powerhouse, Dr Rebecca Malope, made a special cameo appearance on the show, marking her first major step into scripted television.

For the award-winning singer, this moment was more than just a guest role; it was a natural extension of a calling rooted in storytelling, faith, and purpose.

With a career spanning decades, countless accolades, and a voice that has soundtracks weddings, funerals, and Sunday mornings across the country, Dr Malope’s presence on Genesis added a touch of authenticity and spiritual weight to the gospel-themed telenovela.

In a candid interview, she opens up about why she said yes to the role, how acting challenged and excited her, and what she hopes viewers take away from her appearance.

What inspired you to take on this cameo role in Genesis, and how does it feel stepping into the world of acting?

I was inspired by the story because it speaks directly to the industry that I’m already rooted in. It felt familiar. Stepping into acting has been refreshing and exciting; it’s a new way to express myself and connect with people.

ALSO READ:Mbali hard launches: ‘Hlomu’ confirms romance with hunky Gqom hit-maker Bello B

For Dr Malope, Genesis didn’t feel like unfamiliar territory. The show’s gospel backdrop mirrors the spaces she has occupied her entire life, making the transition into acting feel less intimidating and more like a continuation of her purpose.

Was there anything about the character or storyline that resonated with you personally?

The character’s strength, faith, and resilience really resonated with me. The themes of purpose, calling, and staying grounded reflect so much of my own journey, so stepping into the role felt very natural.

Those themes are one’s audiences have long associated with Dr Malope, a woman who has navigated fame, faith, and public scrutiny while remaining deeply grounded. Her cameo taps into that lived experience, adding emotional depth to the storyline.

You’ve had an incredibly successful gospel career in Mzansi and across Southern Africa. How does appearing on a telenovela align with your personal or professional journey?

My whole journey has been about storytelling through music, ministry, and testimony. Acting is simply another beautiful way God has allowed me to share stories and reach people.

I t aligns perfectly with where I am in life: growing, learning, and embracing new spaces while staying true to my foundation.

At this stage of her career, Dr Malope sees exploration not as a risk, but as obedience, and willingness to walk through doors that open unexpectedly.

What message do you hope viewers take away from your appearance on the show?

I hope viewers feel encouraged to embrace new opportunities. Sometimes God opens doors we never expected, and trusting that journey can be a blessing.

It’s a sentiment that resonates beyond the screen, especially in an industry where reinvention and courage are often necessary for longevity.

How do you see collaborations between music and television shaping the entertainment industry in Mzansi?

Collaborations between music and television are powerful. Music brings emotion and identity to stories, while television gives artists a wider platform.

When they come together, they elevate our industry and help us create uniquely South African and impactful content.

Catch Genesis Monday to Friday at 19:30 on Mzansi Magic (DStv Channel 161), also available on DStv Catch Up.