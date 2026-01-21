Amor Vittone and her new beau: Is songstress teasing possibility of wedding bells?

Amor Vittone seemingly hinted that marriage might be on the near horizon as her relationship with businessman Marius van Biljon deepens.

South African singer, actress and former wife of the late Springbok legend Joost van der Westhuizen, Amor Vittone, has opened up about her blossoming romance with businessman and radio personality Marius van Biljon, leaving fans speculating about a possible wedding in the future.

The pair has been dating for about three months and went public with their romance at the start of 2026, sharing sweet Instagram posts, including a New Year’s montage from Marius, captioned “2026, new beginnings”.

‘There was a vibe’: Amor Vittone gushes over new boyfriend

In a candid interview on Monday on Jacaranda FM’s Breakfast with Martin Bester, the besotted couple recounted meeting for the first time at Marius’ family restaurant, Captain’s Island in Pretoria, where Amor performed.

They confessed to feeling an instant “vibe” which did not go unnoticed by family and friends.

“There was a vibe between us from the beginning. Everyone saw that we would end up together,” Amor gushed over the new man in her life during the Jacaranda FM interview.

Marius was quick to comment on the former Springbok WAG’s words, adding: “When you know, you know. We’re not forcing anything. It just happened, we take it as it comes.”

Afrikaans bombshell singer Amor Vittone and the new man in her life, Marius van Biljon opened up about their relationship on air this week. Picture: Instagram/ jacarandafm

Shared interests and mutual respect

The couple has bonded over shared interests in music, entertainment, and navigating demanding schedules, even testing their compatibility with travel.

In their heartfelt radio interview, Amor and Marius also shared tips for making relationships work, stressing openness, mutual respect and self-healing after loss.

A new chapter for Amor Vittone after tragic loss of Joost?

Amor – who lost her husband, Springbok star Joost van der Westhuizen, to motor neuron disease in 2017 – discussed in how love and healing have evolved in her life.

The award-winning Afrikaans songstress recently released a new song, My Lig Skyn Helder.

She explained that after years of focusing on her children and career, she finally felt ready to open her heart again.

“It’s not something I rushed into,” she said, referring to her new relationship.

Marius van Biljon’s journey of healing

Marius, whose wife Shannon van Biljon (former Mrs Pretoria Tshwane 2023) passed away in July 2025 from kidney failure after a brief illness, emphasised the importance of healing first and being honest.

Marius van Biljon with his late wife Shannon. Picture: Instagram

According to the Pretoria businessman, he told Amor early on that his priorities are “God first, then you”.

Amor described Marius as “strong, grounded, and kind-hearted”, while he praised her as a “powerhouse” who honours his late wife’s memory.

Teasing future plans: Marriage on the horizon?

When a fan directly asked Amor on her official Facebook account whether a wedding was on the cards, she playfully replied with a laughing emoji, “No, not yet”.

The petite brunette’s coy answer fuelled speculation that walking down the aisle again isn’t off the table.

What fans are saying

Social media reaction has been a mix of support and nostalgia.

Some fans applaud Amor for finding love and companionship again, while others reflect on the emotional weight of revisiting memories of her late husband.

Celebrating family: Amor and Joost’s son turns 22

Amid all the speculation, the Vittone-Van der Westhuizen household marked a special family occasion on 16 January: the 22nd birthday of Amor and Joost’s son, Jordan.

The singer shared moments from the joyous occasion, posting a touching tribute on Facebook, calling him a “kind soul” and expressing immense pride.

Fans often note Jordan’s striking resemblance to his father, affectionately dubbing the talented young soccer player “Joost’s mini-me”.