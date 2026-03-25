DA exposes Tshwane tender irregularities

The DA plans submissions to the Madlanga Commission after Tshwane officials and companies are linked to alleged fraudulent tenders.

The DA is preparing to make a submission to the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry after the City of Tshwane and some of its officials were named in suspected tender fraud last week.

DA spokesperson on finance in Tshwane Jacqui Uys, during the testimony of sergeant Fannie Nkosi at the inquiry, mentioned a company called El Shaddai Security Services, which ostensibly received preferential treatment in the preparation of a security tender by the city.

DA investigates City of Tshwane tender fraud

“When I searched the name of El Shaddai on the Companies and Intellectual Property Commission records, I discovered it shares a common registered address with several other companies, 148 Visvanger Street, Haakdoornboom.

“I observed a collection of water tankers, waste removal trucks and yellow plant, which tended to confirm this address was being used by multiple companies performing services related to those of the SS01 2023/24 tender,” she said.

Most of the companies that had benefited from SS01 2023/24 had one of four individuals as current or past directors: Percy Lamola, Abednego Lamola, Elvin Naicker and Donavan Naicker, Uys said.

“One of these companies was called Aqua Transport. An ANC politician in Tshwane, George Matjila, had approached me on at least two occasions inquiring about the payment of invoices by Tshwane to this company.

“I did inquiries on the payment of these and other invoices that Matjila brought to my attention but discovered that many of them were backdated to 2018, and were not backed by purchase orders,” she said.

DA concerned about CFO Mnisi

Uys said she raised these concerns with the city’s chief financial officer, Gareth Mnisi, about two weeks before the DA and its coalition partners were removed from government.

“At the end of 2025, when the DA was no longer in government, a report was served before the Section 79 oversight committee on finance, indicating the companies that Matjila inquired about, including Aqua Transport, had debit balances on their supplier accounts of R6.8 million.

“This indicated payments were made by the city to the companies without invoices being processed – another fraud red flag,” she added.

Uys said El Shaddai Security Services was also registered to 148 Visvanger Street and MM Masilela was a founding director with a top-ranking ANC politician.

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ANC Greater Tshwane regional secretary George Matjila said the DA was electioneering. Last week was the first time names had been mentioned in the commission, he said.

‘DA was electioneering’ – ANC Tshwane

“We can’t just rush on the basis of what the DA is saying. It’s an election year, they are saying a lot of things.”

Matjila said the ANC cannot take a decision to suspend its members without testing the allegations.

“With the regional treasurer, the DA gave us a one-sided story that said he doesn’t have trucks, yet he came to us with the proof and papers that he does.

“We are busy probing these things and trying to understand what has happened.”

Matjila added he didn’t have a tender with the City of Tshwane, City of Joburg, Ekurhuleni or any governmental department.

ANC concerned about allegations

ANC Tshwane spokesperson Joel Masilela said the ANC was concerned about the allegations and was in support of any probe via the Madlanga inquiry or internal processes.

“If the DA are accusing our leaders of milking the municipality, they must bring evidence to that effect,” he said.

No councillor has the power to issue tenders as it is an administrative function, Masilela said.

He added the DA’s Cilliers Brink has been paid R60 000 extra per month, which he has not yet declared.

“It’s rich coming from him that other people must declare their interests for which evidence has to be provided.”

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