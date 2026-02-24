‘He carried his role with authenticity and depth’: Tributes pour in for ‘Isitha: The Enemy’ actor Webster ‘Neo’ Kutoane

Kutoane was best known for his role as Poni-Poni on the show.

Tributes are continuing to pour in for Isitha: The Enemy actor Webster “Neo” Kutoane, who passed away on Sunday, 22 February, at the age of 39.

Kutoane was best known for his role as Poni-Poni on the show.

His death was confirmed by the production and e.tv in a statement on Monday, 23 February.

“e.tv is deeply saddened to confirm the passing of one of our cherished cast members, Webster ‘Neo’ Kutoane, who brought the memorable character of Poni-Poni to life on Isitha: The Enemy,” the statement read.

“Born on 21 March 1986, he passed away on 22 February, 2026, at the age of 39.”

ALSO READ: Tributes pour in for ‘Bad Boys’ and ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ star Eric Dane

Tributes pour in

The broadcaster said Kutoane’s talent, dedication, and ability to convey complex emotion made him a valued member of the cast.

“Whether in moments of intensity or vulnerability, he carried his role with authenticity and depth, contributing meaningfully to the show’s impact and success.

“His presence on set will be profoundly missed by colleagues, friends, and all who had the privilege of working alongside him,” the statement read.

e.tv also extended condolences to Kutoane’s family, friends, colleagues and viewers.

“May they find comfort in the legacy he leaves behind and in the many lives he touched through his craft. May his soul rest in peace,” the broadcaster added.

TV director Esethu Directs said Kutoane was easy to work with.

“Such a funny and carefree man, he always made my job as a director on Isitha soooo easy. Rest easy, Bra Webster, inene sobonana kwelizayo,” Esethu wrote.

NOW READ: Mashaba pledges to revive SA’s arts: ‘We are making ourselves available to save you’