‘It’s time to move on’: Arno Greeff quits acting after 12 years

Actor Arno Greeff has announced that he is stepping away from acting after a 12-year career.

Greeff is best known for his role as Chris Ackerman in Blood & Water.

In an Instagram post, he said he had been contemplating the decision for several years.

“It’s something I have been thinking about for the past two to three years, and a lot has happened over the past couple of weeks that has solidified my decision to move on into a new era,” he wrote.

Not leaving the industry entirely

Greeff clarified that he is not leaving the entertainment industry completely.

“I might be doing some presenting still and be in commercials, but in terms of acting, filming, working on series, any long-form stuff, that is done.

“A lot of it is just about priorities; it’s not a priority for me anymore. I don’t want to be away from home and away from my family anymore, and over the past few years, I’ve lost my passion for it.”

Reflecting on his time in acting, Greeff said he felt satisfied with his achievements.

“I’m fortunate that I’ve had an amazing career. The past 12 years have been filled with phenomenal success and surprises, achieving things I never thought would be possible. I feel like I have done what I needed to do and achieved what I was set out to achieve. It’s time to move on.”

Greeff also hinted at a new venture he has long wanted to pursue.

“This is something that I have always wanted to do, even before becoming an actor, and now it’s happening. I am so excited. I have been learning new things. If you’ve known me for some time, then you know I like challenges; I like learning new things. I like to know more about life, and this has given me an opportunity to know more,” he said.

