Tributes pour in for ‘Bad Boys’ and ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ star Eric Dane

The actor passed away after a long battle with ALS.

Tributes are continuing to pour in for Eric Dane, who has died at the age of 53 following a long battle with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS).

Dane was best known for his roles in Bad Boys: Ride or Die, Grey’s Anatomy and Euphoria.

His family confirmed his death in a statement on Thursday, 19 February.

The family said he died at home, surrounded by his wife, Rebecca Gayheart, and their two daughters, Billie and Georgia.

“With heavy hearts, we share that Eric Dane passed on Thursday following a courageous battle with ALS,” the family said.

“Throughout his journey, Eric became a passionate advocate for ALS awareness and research, determined to make a difference for others facing the same fight. He will be deeply missed and lovingly remembered.”

ALS diagnosis

Dane publicly shared his ALS diagnosis in 2025. In recent months, he had been using a wheelchair as the disease progressed.

ALS, also known as Lou Gehrig’s disease, is a progressive neurodegenerative condition that affects nerve cells in the brain and spinal cord. It gradually leads to loss of muscle control and can affect speech, movement and breathing.

Tributes pour in for Eric Dane

Tributes have poured in from fans, colleagues and fellow actors, with many remembering Dane as a talented performer and a devoted family man.

I really enjoyed THE LAST SHIP and am very sorry at the loss of Eric Dane today. #RIPEricDane pic.twitter.com/LvTmvjlK60 — Richard Harland Smith (@RHarlandSmith) February 20, 2026

Gone too soon. #RIPericdane I saw the recent episode he did on Brilliant Minds. He was so good but it was sad to watch. He showed such courage and dignity during his illness. Condolences to his daughters and loved ones.🙏 pic.twitter.com/3RTzuLnbyK — Kathleen Waters 😷 (@kathleen1waters) February 20, 2026

From his romance with Addison to his bromance with Derek, to his bff bond with Callie, and his burgeoning friendship with Meredith, I will never forget McSteamy. And I will certainly never forget Eric Dane. #RIPEricDane pic.twitter.com/39HmLHEkeN — monacostrong (@BGenoacity9002) February 20, 2026

Dane rose to fame for his portrayal of Dr Mark “McSteamy” Sloan on the long-running medical drama Grey’s Anatomy. His film credits include Bad Boys: Ride or Die. He also appeared in the HBO series Euphoria, where he played Cal Jacobs.

Following his diagnosis, Dane used his public profile to raise awareness about ALS, advocating for greater understanding of the disease and the challenges faced by those living with it.

NOW READ: ‘We’re doing more’: Black Coffee’s Gift of Sight helps children across SA get glasses (WATCH)