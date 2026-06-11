Tyla to sing South Africa’s national anthem at 2026 FIFA World Cup opener

Grammy winner Tyla will represent South Africa before a global audience today.

South African music star Tyla will take the stage at one of the world’s biggest sporting events when she sings the national anthem before Bafana Bafana’s opening match at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The Benoni-born superstar will have the honour of singing Nkosi Sikelel’ iAfrika before South Africa’s historic return to football’s biggest stage, with billions of viewers expected to tune in across television and digital platforms around the world.

FIFA World Cup opening matches traditionally attract some of the largest global audiences in sport, making them among the most-watched entertainment and sporting moments of the year.

For Tyla, the performance will mark another remarkable milestone in a career that has seen her rise from a young artist from Gauteng to one of Africa’s biggest international music stars.

Speaking about the opportunity, Tyla shared, “It is a dream come true to represent South Africa on such a massive stage. I feel incredibly proud and honoured to sing our anthem for the world to hear. This moment means everything to me, and I hope to make my country proud.”

The Grammy Award winner made history in 2024 as the first South African solo artist in more than five decades to win a Grammy.

She took home the inaugural Best African Music Performance award for her global smash hit Water, a song that introduced her to audiences worldwide and sparked a viral social media dance trend.

Since then, Tyla has collected an impressive list of accolades. She has won awards at the MTV Europe Music Awards, MTV Video Music Awards, BET Awards and various African music ceremonies.

She has also earned multiple platinum certifications and charted in several countries, cementing her status as one of the most successful African artists of her generation.

Her World Cup appearance is expected to be one of the highlights of the opening ceremony, with many South Africans already expressing excitement on social media.

Fans have praised the decision to have Tyla represent the nation, describing her as the perfect ambassador for modern South African music and culture.

Many believe her performance will showcase the country’s creative talent to a global audience while celebrating South Africa’s return to the FIFA World Cup.

The singer’s journey from Benoni to international stardom has inspired countless young artists, and today’s performance is likely to further strengthen her growing legacy.

As anticipation builds ahead of kick-off, football supporters and music fans alike will be eager to watch Tyla step onto one of the world’s grandest stages.

While Bafana Bafana will carry the nation’s hopes on the field, Tyla will help set the tone for the occasion, delivering a proud South African moment before billions of viewers around the globe.

For many fans, her performance will be the perfect opening act to a day that promises to be unforgettable for South African football.