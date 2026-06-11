New York mayor Zohran Mamdani reflects on living in South Africa, praises 2010 World Cup

The New York mayor's memories of South Africa continue to inspire his World Cup dreams.

As the countdown to the 2026 Fifa World Cup gathers pace, New York City mayor Zohran Mamdani has taken football fans on a nostalgic trip back to South Africa’s historic 2010 tournament, describing it as the gold standard for everything a World Cup should be.

Speaking during events linked to New York’s preparations for the World Cup, Mamdani reflected on the unforgettable atmosphere that swept across South Africa 16 years ago.

“The sound of endless vuvuzelas, the freedom of playing beach football on the sand, the smell of meat cooking on the braai…” he said.

Mamdani channelled the unforgettable energy of the 2010 South Africa World Cup to set the stage for New York’s next generation of football fans.

As he put it: “The best World Cups are those that reflect the energy of where they’re being held.”

His comments quickly attracted attention online, particularly among South Africans who still regard the tournament as one of the country’s proudest moments on the world stage.

For Mamdani, the memories are far more than football highlights.

He fondly recalled the vibrant fan festivals in Durban and spending time playing beach football while soaking up the excitement surrounding the tournament.

According to the mayor, the experience left a lasting impression and helped deepen his love for the game.

The World Cup that shaped a generation

Mamdani was just 18 years old when South Africa hosted the 2010 Fifa World Cup, becoming the first African nation to stage football’s biggest event.

The tournament featured iconic moments, packed stadiums and an atmosphere unlike anything football had seen before. For many young fans around the world, including Mamdani, it became a defining sporting memory.

The mayor has often spoken about how the tournament broadened his global perspective and showed the power of sport to unite people from different cultures, languages and backgrounds.

In recent remarks about New York’s role as a host city for the 2026 tournament, he described South Africa’s World Cup as the benchmark for global unity, fan engagement and unforgettable experiences.

A childhood shaped by different cultures

Born in Kampala, Uganda, Mamdani spent much of his childhood moving between countries, South Africa being one of them, and cultures, before eventually settling in the United States. He is the son of acclaimed filmmaker Mira Nair and academic Mahmood Mamdani.

He often cites his childhood in South Africa as a major influence on his worldview and political outlook.

After moving to Cape Town with his family in 1996, he attended St George’s Grammar School in Mowbray and regularly worshipped at Claremont Main Road Mosque.

Living in post-apartheid South Africa exposed him to the realities of inequality at a young age, experiences that would later shape his approach to public service and social justice.

Mamdani has said that those years taught him that justice must be tangible and meaningful in people’s everyday lives.

Growing up in a multicultural environment helped shape the worldview that would later define both his political career and his appreciation for international events such as the World Cup.

Like millions of football supporters across the globe, he witnessed South Africa showcase its culture, hospitality and passion to a worldwide audience.

As New York prepares to welcome football fans in 2026, Mamdani believes host cities can learn valuable lessons from South Africa’s success.