Phakaaathi

Home » Sport » Phakaaathi

‘A huge blessing’ – Bafana defender Makhanya seals Rangers move

Picture of Jonty Mark

By Jonty Mark

Football Editor

2 minute read

30 July 2026

04:47 pm

RELATED ARTICLES

'For me, it has always been a dream to play football in Europe, ever since I was a kid, so to be here is a dream come true,' said Makhanya.

Olwethu Makhanya - Bafana Bafana

Olwethu Makhanya has joined Glasgow Rangers, the Scottish giants confirmed on Thursday. Picture: Backpagepix

Google
Add as Preferred Source on Google
Google News
Follow on Google News

Bafana Bafana defender Olwethu Makhanya has signed for Glasgow Rangers, the Scottish giants confirmed on Thursday.

Makhanya – ‘I can’t wait to get started’

Makhanya, who was part of Hugo Broos’ Bafana squad at the 2026 Fifa World Cup finals joins Rangers from Major League Soccer side Philadelphia Union.

“It is honestly a big honour and a huge blessing for me to joins such a big club with so much history. I can’t wait to get started,” Makhanya told Rangers media.

“For me, it has always been a dream to play football in Europe, ever since I was a kid, so to be here is a dream come true,” added Makhanya.

‘All the attributes to make a real impact’

Rangers head coach Derek McInnes also commented on the signing of the 22-year-old former Stellenbosch centre back.

“We’re really pleased to bring Olwethu to the club. He’s a player we have watched closely, and we feel he has all the attributes to make a real impact here, while also continuing to develop his game,” said McInnes.

“For someone so young, he’s already gained experience in different environments. He is a strong, physical and confident defender, and I look forward to seeing him settle into the squad and show what he is capable of as a Rangers player.”

Read more on these topics

Bafana Bafana Betway Premiership rangers Scotland Stellenbosch F.C.

EDITOR'S CHOICE

News Driver’s licence renewal extended – Here’s how long it will be valid for in the future
News Prosecutor says ‘flip-flop knee-jerk’ Andrea Johnson ‘constantly deviated’ from Idac’s ‘Bible’
News Oprah to close SA Girls’ Academy in 2027, scholarships to expand reach
News R87m spent, but no homes as Tembisa project lies abandoned
Motoring Fuel shock set to hit South Africans: Here’s what you could pay at the pumps

Download our app

App Store badge Google Play Store badge

Get the latest news and updates on Whatsapp

Support Local Journalism

Google
Add as Preferred Source on Google
Google News
Follow on Google News