‘A huge blessing’ – Bafana defender Makhanya seals Rangers move

'For me, it has always been a dream to play football in Europe, ever since I was a kid, so to be here is a dream come true,' said Makhanya.

Bafana Bafana defender Olwethu Makhanya has signed for Glasgow Rangers, the Scottish giants confirmed on Thursday.

Makhanya – ‘I can’t wait to get started’

Makhanya, who was part of Hugo Broos’ Bafana squad at the 2026 Fifa World Cup finals joins Rangers from Major League Soccer side Philadelphia Union.

“It is honestly a big honour and a huge blessing for me to joins such a big club with so much history. I can’t wait to get started,” Makhanya told Rangers media.

💙 Welcome to Rangers, Olwethu Makhanya! pic.twitter.com/K2ZykrT5bE – Rangers Football Club (@RangersFC) July 30, 2026

“For me, it has always been a dream to play football in Europe, ever since I was a kid, so to be here is a dream come true,” added Makhanya.

‘All the attributes to make a real impact’

Rangers head coach Derek McInnes also commented on the signing of the 22-year-old former Stellenbosch centre back.

“We’re really pleased to bring Olwethu to the club. He’s a player we have watched closely, and we feel he has all the attributes to make a real impact here, while also continuing to develop his game,” said McInnes.

“For someone so young, he’s already gained experience in different environments. He is a strong, physical and confident defender, and I look forward to seeing him settle into the squad and show what he is capable of as a Rangers player.”