‘When I’m home, I feel like myself again’: Tyla brings A*POP takeover to Gold Reef City this weekend

Fans stand a chance to win tickets, while South African Tourism will provide transport for selected fans from across Gauteng.

South African singer Tyla will bring her A*POP Takeover experience to Gold Reef City in Johannesburg this weekend.

The event will take place on Sunday, 16 August.

The event is part of the promotion of her second studio album, A*POP, which was released on 24 July.

The 14-track album includes collaborations with South African artists MaWhoo, Babalwa M and Liquideep, as well as Swedish singer Zara Larsson.

Fans stand a chance to win tickets

According to the organisers, fans can create a TikTok video using any song from A*POP for a chance to win a ticket to the Gold Reef City event. South African Tourism will provide transport for selected fans from different parts of Gauteng.

Tourism Minister Patricia de Lille said Tyla’s international success helped put South Africa in the global spotlight.

“Tyla has always been authentic in her work. A daughter of the African soil and an advocate for South Africa. I agree with her, that you must visit South Africa to understand its beauty and its people,” De Lille said.

Tyla returns home

The Johannesburg-born singer has continued to build her international profile since the release of her debut album, Tyla, in 2024.

Her latest album includes tracks such as Chanel, Is It Love, She Did It Again, featuring Zara Larsson, and Is It.

Tyla said returning to South Africa was important to her.

“Whenever I’m home, I feel like myself again. I love being surrounded by my people and my fans – it reminds me where I come from,” she said.

The singer won her first Grammy Award in 2024 for Water in the Best African Music Performance category. She won the same award again in 2026 for Push 2 Start.

She has also announced her first full headline world tour following the release of A*POP.