The song is considered a potential contender for Best Original Song at the Oscars.

Taylor Swift, Oscar nominee? Penning a song for Toy Story 5 offered the pop superstar the chance to write from a “fresh perspective” and pay homage to the animated film franchise she’s loved since childhood.

And I Knew It, I Knew You also could open the door for Swift to earn an Academy Award nod.

Taylor Swift on writing for ‘Toy Story 5’

“I’m loving, you know, writing from a fresh perspective,” Swift told a recent press event. “Having a break from writing about my personal life is always kind of a relief.”

The 36-year-old released I Knew It, I Knew You in June, shortly before the premiere of Toy Story 5.

The country pop ballad touching on themes of friendship, nostalgia and reunions notched Swift two Grammy nominations including the coveted Song of the Year award, which she has never won.

And it’s considered a potential contender for Best Original Song at the Oscars.

The track did lose this week at the Country Music Awards in the Single of the Year category to Ella Langley’s ubiquitous “Choosin’ Texas.”

Swift co-wrote her song with her frequent collaborator Jack Antonoff.

It’s inspired by Jessie, the animated cowgirl who in the franchise’s fifth installment struggles to remain relevant in the face of a tablet’s arrival.

Human creativity and technology

Reflecting on the fear shared by Jessie and the other toys that technology could render them obsolete, Swift said she remains optimistic despite transformations within cultural industries including music and film.

The singer-songwriter said that human creativity still connects with audiences in a way that technology cannot replicate.

“If I were to look back at the year in music, I think there are two perfect albums that I love that I always go back to,” Swift said, before pointing to Olivia Dean’s “The Art of Loving” and Rosalia’s “Lux.”

Both received Album of the Year Grammy nominations, and are in the running at February’s show against Swift’s “The Life of a Showgirl.”

“Those albums are great because they’re human, they’re human-made, they’re about human experience, and that’s why humans connect to them,” Swift said.

“Humans are still winning this.”