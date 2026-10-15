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Veteran actor Marius Weyers diagnosed with terminal cancer – reports

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Compiled by Lineo Lesemane

Lifestyle Journalist

2 minute read

15 October 2026

03:50 pm

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Weyers is popularly known for playing Andrew Steyn in the 1980 film 'The Gods Must Be Crazy'

Marius Weyers

Marius Weyers. Picture: Supplied

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Veteran South African actor Marius Weyers has been diagnosed with terminal cancer.

The 81-year-old actor recently spoke to Die Burger about his diagnosis, saying he has made peace with his situation and feels ready to say goodbye.

According to the publication, Weyers wishes to be cared for without medical intervention “in a place where he can look out at the sea and depart with a smile”.

In 2017, Weyers was in intensive care after undergoing heart surgery at a private hospital in Cape Town.

Weyers was married to artist and sculptor Evette Weyers, who died in July 2023. During a 2007 interview with SARIE, the couple said they had decided not to have children.

“We have no children, they would never have been able to keep up with us!” Weyers said.

Marius Weyers’ acting career

Weyers began his career in theatre before becoming known for his work in South African and international films.

He gained international recognition for playing Andrew Steyn in the 1980 film The Gods Must Be Crazy.

His film credits also include Gandhi (1982), The Power of One (1992), Paljas (1997) and Blood Diamond (2006).

Weyers also appeared in South African television productions, including Suidooster and Die Byl.

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