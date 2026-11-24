'The Polygamist' emerged as one of the biggest winners at the 2026 NFTAs, while Lillian Dube, Vusi Kunene and Leanne Manas received special honours.

Veterans of the South African entertainment industry rubbed shoulders with a new generation of screen stars at the fourth annual National Film & TV Awards (NFTA).

Elaborate gowns and statement suits filled the red carpet outside the Theatre of Marcellus at Emperors Palace on Thursday, 19 November.

As industry colleagues who hadn’t seen each other in ages fell into impromptu reunions, there was plenty happening offstage. All before the awards celebrated achievements across film, television, news and podcasting.

Launched in South Africa in 2023 by the National Film Academy, the awards have become another fixture on the local entertainment industry’s awards season calendar.

This year’s ceremony also featured surprise performances by singer Rowlene, Idols SA season 19 runner-up Princess MacDee and the season’s winner, Thabo Ndlovu.

The Polygamist leads the pack

It was a particularly good night for the cast and crew of The Polygamist, with the series scooping six awards for its debut season.

Gugu Gumede walked away with the Best Actress in a TV Series award, while her co-stars Kenneth Nkosi and S’dumo Mtshali were recognised in the Best Supporting Actor and Outstanding Performance categories, respectively. Days later, Mtshali was honoured by GQ South Africa with the Editor’s Tribute Award at the annual GQ Men of the Year event.

The Polygamist also won Best Scripted TV Series, with its producers Gugu Zuma-Ncube, Thuli Zuma and Pepsi Pokane and directors Akin Omotoso, Rolie Nikiwe and Nthabi Tau receiving recognition for their work behind the scenes.

Long-running SABC soapie Skeem Saam had reason to celebrate, too, taking home three awards, including Best TV Drama Series. Lerato Marabe, best known for her long-running role as Pretty Seakamela, was named Best Supporting Actress in a TV Series. Relebogile Mothapo, who plays Jacqui Monama, won Best Newcomer.

Lerato Marabe, best known for her long-running role as Pretty Seakamela on Skeem Saam. Photo: Matthew August @shotsbymattyaugust

In the film categories, Yoh! Bestie was named Best Feature Film and earned Didie Makobane the Best Supporting Actress award. Comedian and actress Tumi Morake won Best Actress in a Film for her performance in Seriously Single Too, while Thobani Nzuza was named Best Actor in a Film for God’s Work.

Honouring South African screen legends

Among the evening’s special honourees were three familiar faces who have spent decades on South African television screens.

Veteran actress Dr Lillian Dube received the Lifetime Achievement Award in recognition of her contribution to the entertainment industry.

Veteran actress Dr Lillian Dube received the Lifetime Achievement Award in recognition of her contribution to the entertainment industry. Photo: Matthew August @shotsbymattyaugust

From her memorable role as Sister Bettina in Soul City, which helped bring public health issues into mainstream conversation, to her work as the creator, producer and star of the sitcom Skwizas, Dube’s contribution to local television extends beyond acting.

Vusi Kunene, whose portrayal of Jack Mabaso in Generations and Generations: The Legacy remains one of his most recognisable roles, received the Outstanding Contribution to Film & TV Award.

Meanwhile, longtime Morning Live presenter Leanne Manas received the Outstanding Contribution to News-Related Programming Award in recognition of her work in public broadcasting.

Reality TV, radio and digital entertainment stars celebrated

The evening was not exclusively about scripted television and film, with several personalities from the world of reality television and digital entertainment also receiving recognition.

Londie London was named Celebrity Personality of the Year, while Uthando neS’thembu star Musa Mseleku took home the Best Male TV Personality award. Zanele Potelwa was named Best TV Presenter for her work on Tropika Island of Treasure, which also won Best Competition Show.

Zanele Potelwa. Photo: Matthew August @shotsbymattyaugust

The Open Chats Podcast won Best Podcast, while The Devi Show with Devi Sankaree Govender was named Best Current News Programme.

Full list of 2026 National Film & TV Awards South Africa winners

Best Actress in a TV Series: Gugu Gumede – The Polygamist

Best Supporting Actor in a Film: Abdul Khoza – Masinga: The Calling

Best Newcomer: Relebogile Mothapo – Skeem Saam

Best Scripted TV Series: The Polygamist

Best Female TV Personality: Ayanda G Thabethe – Afternoon Express

Best TV Presenter: Zanele Potelwa – Tropika Island of Treasure

Best Comedian: Celeste Ntuli

Best Competition Show: Tropika Island of Treasure

Best Entertainment Show: Expresso Morning Show

Outstanding Performance: S’dumo Mtshali – The Polygamist

Best Feature Film: Yoh! Bestie

Best Producer: Gugu Zuma-Ncube, Thuli Zuma and Pepsi Pokane – The Polygamist

Celebrity Personality of the Year: Londie London

Best Production Company: Tshedza Pictures

Best Television/Streaming Network: SABC 2

Best Non-Scripted TV Series: Big Brother Mzansi

Best Documentary: Great African Crimes with Mandy Wiener

Best TV Drama Series: Skeem Saam

Best Afrikaans TV Series: Paradys

Best Podcast: Open Chats Podcast

Best Current News Programme: The Devi Show with Devi Sankaree Govender

Best Actor in a TV Series: Vuyo Biyela – Kwa Baba

Best Supporting Actress in a Film: Didie Makobane – Yoh! Bestie

Best Actress in a Film: Tumi Morake – Seriously Single Too

Best Supporting Actress in a TV Series: Lerato Marabe – Skeem Saam

Best Director: Akin Omotoso, Rolie Nikiwe and Nthabi Tau – The Polygamist

Best Male TV Personality: Musa Mseleku – Uthando neS’thembu

Best Supporting Actor in a TV Series: Kenneth Nkosi – The Polygamist

Best Actor in a Film: Thobani Nzuza – God’s Work

Best Dating Show: Married at First Sight Mzansi

Special honours

Lifetime Achievement Award: Dr Lillian Dube

Outstanding Contribution to Film & TV Award: Vusi Kunene

Outstanding Contribution to News-Related Programming Award: Leanne Manas