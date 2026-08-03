Maxwell cancels South African shows over ‘unforeseen circumstances’

Maxwell's two highly anticipated South African concerts, set for Pretoria and Cape Town this month, have been cancelled due to circumstances beyond the singer's control, with promoter Vertex Events confirming full refunds and hopes for a 2027 return.

R&B star Maxwell’s much-anticipated return to South African stages has been called off, with both scheduled shows now cancelled just days before they were set to take place.

The singer was due to perform at SunBet Arena in Pretoria on Saturday, 8 August, and at Grand Arena, GrandWest in Cape Town on Tuesday, 11 August. Promoter Vertex Events confirmed on Monday that neither show will go ahead.

According to Vertex Events, Maxwell’s team reached out to inform the promoter that the singer could no longer fulfil the engagements, citing circumstances beyond their control. The statement noted that Maxwell had been eager to return to the country, but that ultimately there was no way to make the shows happen.

Vertex Events said several alternatives were explored with Maxwell’s team before cancellation was settled on as the only remaining option, including attempts to shift the shows to new dates. However, the promoter said Maxwell’s schedule made this impossible, confirming he will not be able to perform in South Africa again in 2026, regardless of timing.

The statement was firm that neither party is at fault. “Neither party is in breach of the contract between Maxwell and Vertex Events,” it read, adding that both sides had handled the situation professionally and that the decision had not been taken lightly.

Maxwell apologises to fans

Maxwell’s South African tour dates have been cancelled, with promoter Vertex Events promising full refunds to ticket holders. Picture: Supplied

In a statement shared through Vertex Events, Maxwell addressed fans directly.

“Due to unforeseen circumstances beyond my control, I’m unfortunately no longer able to perform in South Africa as planned,” he said. “This decision wasn’t made lightly. I sincerely apologise to everyone who was looking forward to the shows. I appreciate your understanding and continued support. I hope to be back with you all soon.”

Full refunds on the way

Vertex Events said it had been fully prepared to stage the shows, with venues confirmed and technical and production logistics already in place. The promoter described the shows as being on track to sell out, and said it remains hopeful of bringing Maxwell back to South Africa in 2027.

All ticket holders will receive full refunds, with Webtickets set to contact buyers directly regarding the refund process in the coming days.