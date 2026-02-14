WATCH: Jojo Robinson showered with luxury gifts, including Ferrari, on Valentine’s Day

Meanwhile, fans are eager to see what Lerato Kganyago's husband will gift her this Valentine's Day after past extravagant surprises.

Reality TV star Jojo Robinson received a lavish array of gifts for Valentine’s Day from her husband, Calven, also known as Boo Bear.

The media personality shared glimpses of the surprise on social media, saying she vlogged her entire day to give fans a look inside her dreamy Valentine’s Day.

“So Boo Bear said dress cute, don’t put a necklace on. So I’m not putting a necklace on. And we’re leaving in the next 20 minutes. So I went full housewifey, cute. And I’m putting all my other jewellery on, but I’m not going to put a necklace on,” Jojo said in one video shared on her Instagram stories.

She added: “So I’m sure at this point it’s not a prank anymore because I know he wouldn’t take it this far.”

In another clip, Jojo is seen blindfolded as her husband guides her to the surprise.

The Valentine’s gifts included a sparkling necklace, a yellow Ferrari, teddy bears, and a bouquet of flowers.

Jojo said that she knew the surprise was not a holiday, adding, “because then he would have told me to pack.”

“How do you describe the best day… VALENTINE’S DAY 2026… Ps. I kept all my other cars. My dark horse and rover are currently parked next to their new sister,” she wrote, captioning a video of the Ferrari.

Eyes on Lerato Kganyago

Meanwhile, social media users are eager to see what TV and radio presenter Lerato Kganyago’s husband will gift her this Valentine’s Day, following several extravagant surprises in previous years.

Where is Lerato Kganyago? She used to make us question our relationships on Valentine’s Day. — Mark 15:35 (@TinaZinhle) February 14, 2026

We have yet to see anyone top this.. a whole FNB Stadium for Valentine’s Day.



I wonder what Lerato Kganyago has in store for us this year. pic.twitter.com/db0hgtygVY — Lavish Living (@busiwe_bubu) February 14, 2026

In 2021, her husband booked the entire FNB Stadium and arranged a private performance by her favourite artist, Zonke.

In 2022, he gifted her a renovated mansion, now a luxurious five-star boutique hotel, 12 on Hillel Villa and Spa, in Randburg.

“Some of you might have seen what it looked like before, a few months ago, when I posted it on my Insta stories. I can’t wait for you to see the final product. He said: ‘Stop stressing, hold my Taelo umfazi wam [my wife], let me show you something,” Lerato wrote in a now-deleted Instagram post.

