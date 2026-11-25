The armed pair entered a Khayelitsha church during a power outage, robbed the congregation at gunpoint and forced them to perform sexual acts.

A combined 180-year jail term has been handed down to two men who terrorised, robbed and sexually assaulted churchgoers, including children, during an Easter Sunday service in a Khayelitsha church.

The Khayelitsha Regional Court sentenced Yamkela Tobo and Okuhle Beja after finding them guilty on 21 serious charges.

While their individual sentences add up to nearly two centuries behind bars, the court ordered the terms to run at the same time, meaning the pair will serve an effective 25 years in direct imprisonment.

The court also stripped both men of their right to own firearms and added their names to the National Register for Sex Offenders.

Brutal attack in church

The brutal attack unfolded in the early hours of Easter Sunday in 2023 inside a church in Khayelitsha’s Taiwan informal settlement.

Nineteen congregants, including three minors, had just wrapped up an overnight service and were drinking tea when Tobo and Beja stormed the building with a knife and a gun.

“The accused robbed the congregants of their cellphones and subjected women and children to sexual violence and degrading treatment in the presence of other members of the congregation,” Western Cape National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Eric Ntabazalila said.

“The offences were committed inside a place of worship where the victims had gathered in what should have been an environment of safety and sanctuary.”

In court, victim impact statements revealed the deep emotional scars left behind. Survivors shared struggles with severe anxiety, anger and fear, with several admitting they have pulled away from church life completely because they no longer feel safe there.

Life behind bars

During sentencing arguments, state prosecutor Advocate Denzel Martin pushed for life sentences. He stressed that the attackers used weapons to intimidate vulnerable women and children, completely stripping them of their dignity.

The state also urged the court not to show leniency to Beja because of his young age, pointing out that his pre-sentence report flagged a history of violent crime.

Convictions

The court convicted Tobo and Beja on five counts of rape, 13 counts of sexual assault, two counts of assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, and one count of robbery with aggravating circumstances.

While police managed to recover most of the stolen cellphones after arresting the duo, investigators never found the firearm used during the attack.