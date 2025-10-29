‘Words cannot explain’: Somizi celebrates graduation [PICS]

Congratulations are in order!

Congratulations are in order for media personality Somizi Mhlongo following his graduation.

The radio and television presenter recently earned a fashion qualification from the Villioti Fashion Institute.

Taking to social media to celebrate the milestone, Somizi expressed gratitude to his family and friends for their love and support throughout the journey.

“My fans for cheering me on from the beginning… words cannot explain,” he added.

Speaking to The Citizen in August ahead of his Shades of Pink event, Somizi said he was looking forward to completing his studies.

“It’s my last month now, I’m graduating in October, and I can’t wait,” he said at the time.

Somizi’s runway debut

The former Idols SA judge’s graduation comes just a few weeks after his runway debut at the 2025 Durban Fashion Fair (DFF).

Somizi’s showcase featured several well-known South African personalities modelling his collection.

His star-studded line-up of models included Metro FM presenter Zola Mhlongo, The Real Housewives of Durban cast member Sorisha Naidoo, DJ and influencer Sithelo Shozi, beauty influencer Mihlali Ndamase, and his daughter, Bahumi Mhlongo.

“I told myself, if I were to showcase anywhere for the first time, it had to be at DFF. One, it’s home. Two, I have a history with the brand. And three, DFF has positively impacted so many local designers,” he said of the event.

