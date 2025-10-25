Fashion And Beauty

Home » Lifestyle » Fashion And Beauty

‘I had nothing when I started’: Celebrity stylist Fayisa Webb on dressing stars and helping matriculants

Picture of Lineo Lesemane

By Lineo Lesemane

Lifestyle Journalist

3 minute read

25 October 2025

03:29 pm

RELATED ARTICLES

The 26-year-old donates matric dance outfits to pupils who cannot afford gowns for their special night.

Fayisa Webb

Stylist and boutique owner, Fayisa Webb. Picture: Supplied

Celebrity stylist Fayisa Webb is using her growing success in fashion to uplift others.

Each year, the 26-year-old donates matric dance outfits to pupils who cannot afford gowns for their special night.

The initiative stems from her own experience of missing her matric dance because her family could not afford a dress.

Webb said the gesture allows young people to celebrate their achievements with confidence and dignity.

“Many families struggle to pay for designer garments. This project gives learners a chance to feel beautiful and celebrated,” she said.

ALSO READ: ‘Not a charity’: Gospel star Xoli Mncwango champions hope and cancer awareness with new foundation [VIDEO]

From Klerksdorp to the red carpet

Born and raised in Klerksdorp, North West, Webb’s love for fashion began at home. Her late mother was a seamstress who inspired her creativity and work ethic.

After matric, Webb worked at a luxury boutique in Sandton, where she gained experience in customer service and fashion retail.

She used her savings to start her own brand, designing garments from home before opening her store, Stars Lifestyle Boutique.

“I had nothing when I started, but I was eager to learn. Fashion for me is a gift. I started making clothes at home.

RELATED ARTICLES

“I opened my business online, tailor-making clothes, and then it grew. I received a lot of support from clients who believed in me.”

The boutique now employs four people and has dressed several well-known figures, including Makhadzi, Nunu Khumalo, Masechaba Mposwa, Cyan Boujee, Inno Morolong and Jelly Babie.

Webb describes her style as classic, elegant and expressive.

“For me, styling isn’t just about clothes or throwing something on that fits. It’s about confidence, uniqueness and authenticity, portraying a person’s character through each piece,” she said.

NOW READ: Inside DJ Black Coffee’s R157m Clifton villa, hot car collection…and THAT massive divorce payout

Read more on these topics

fashion SA Celebrities

EDITOR'S CHOICE

News Mbalula responds to R1.7m Libya trip on Adriano Mazzoti’s luxury jet
News Zuma Foundation distances itself from fundraising initiatives to repay Zuma’s R28.9m legal bill
Rugby ‘Flabbergasted’ Bulls seek clarity after referee’s decision costs them dearly
News Kiernan AKA Forbes ‘did not murder’ Anele Tembe, his father says
News Zuma’s MK party rejects claims it’s funded by Louis Liebenberg [VIDEO]

Download our app

App Store badge Google Play Store badge

Get the latest news and updates on Whatsapp

SUBSCRIBE AND WIN!

Subscribe and you could win a Chery Tiggo Cross HEV Elite.

Enter Now