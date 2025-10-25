‘I had nothing when I started’: Celebrity stylist Fayisa Webb on dressing stars and helping matriculants

The 26-year-old donates matric dance outfits to pupils who cannot afford gowns for their special night.

Celebrity stylist Fayisa Webb is using her growing success in fashion to uplift others.

Each year, the 26-year-old donates matric dance outfits to pupils who cannot afford gowns for their special night.

The initiative stems from her own experience of missing her matric dance because her family could not afford a dress.

Webb said the gesture allows young people to celebrate their achievements with confidence and dignity.

“Many families struggle to pay for designer garments. This project gives learners a chance to feel beautiful and celebrated,” she said.

From Klerksdorp to the red carpet

Born and raised in Klerksdorp, North West, Webb’s love for fashion began at home. Her late mother was a seamstress who inspired her creativity and work ethic.

After matric, Webb worked at a luxury boutique in Sandton, where she gained experience in customer service and fashion retail.

She used her savings to start her own brand, designing garments from home before opening her store, Stars Lifestyle Boutique.

“I had nothing when I started, but I was eager to learn. Fashion for me is a gift. I started making clothes at home.

“I opened my business online, tailor-making clothes, and then it grew. I received a lot of support from clients who believed in me.”

The boutique now employs four people and has dressed several well-known figures, including Makhadzi, Nunu Khumalo, Masechaba Mposwa, Cyan Boujee, Inno Morolong and Jelly Babie.

Webb describes her style as classic, elegant and expressive.

“For me, styling isn’t just about clothes or throwing something on that fits. It’s about confidence, uniqueness and authenticity, portraying a person’s character through each piece,” she said.

