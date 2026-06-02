Mens fashion: Western Horizons is the menswear trend every man must try this winter

This season, menswear is moving in a bold and sophisticated direction, with tailored denim and luxurious suede leading the way.

There was something cinematic about the setting. The open air, the sound of music drifting through the evening, and a runway framed by the rolling landscape of Steyn City Equestrian Centre, all combined to create a memorable moment for South African fashion.

It was here that Fabiani unveiled its Autumn/Winter 2026 collection, Western Horizons, during its exclusive Members Only event, offering a glimpse into the menswear trends set to shape wardrobes this winter.

Picture: iStock

What’s the trend?

The collection takes inspiration from the modern outrider, a man who moves effortlessly between city life and adventure. The result is a wardrobe that balances rugged masculinity with refined tailoring, proving that modern style is no longer about choosing between comfort and sophistication.

Picture: iStock

One of the strongest trends emerging from the collection is elevated denim. Forget distressed finishes and oversized fits. This season is all about dark-wash denim, clean silhouettes, and structured layers.

Tailored jeans are paired with fitted jackets and smart knitwear, creating looks that feel polished yet relaxed.

Style tip: Invest in a pair of dark denim jeans and wear them with a crisp shirt and tailored jacket. It is an easy way to look sophisticated without appearing overdressed.

Texture is another major story this season. Suede jackets, soft-touch outerwear and premium leather pieces bring depth and luxury to everyday dressing. These fabrics not only look expensive but also add character to simple outfits.

Style tip: If you’re introducing suede into your wardrobe for the first time, start with a jacket in a neutral shade such as tan, chocolate brown or stone. It works effortlessly with denim and tailored trousers alike.

Outerwear continues to dominate menswear, and quilted bombers and sleek leather jackets showcased why they are considered wardrobe essentials.

Picture: iStock

Designed with sharp lines and versatile styling, these pieces move seamlessly from office hours to evening occasions.

Knitwear also takes centre stage. Earthy tones inspired by natural landscapes create a sense of understated luxury while offering endless layering possibilities.

Style tip: Layer a fine-knit jersey over a collared shirt for an instantly refined winter look. Stick to neutral colours for maximum versatility.

The collection’s footwear made an equally strong impression. Monogrammed and embossed high-top sneakers added a contemporary edge while maintaining a premium feel.

Leading the campaign is actor and style authority Thapelo Mokoena, whose effortless approach to fashion perfectly reflects the collection’s message of confidence, restraint and purpose.

Today’s stylish man is investing in quality over quantity, choosing timeless pieces that work across multiple occasions rather than chasing short-lived trends.

This winter, modern style means embracing tailored denim, luxurious textures, statement outerwear, and thoughtful craftsmanship, as Western Horizons.

The new standard is clear: effortless elegance is the mark of the modern gentleman.