WATCH: Jub Jub announces return of ‘Uyajola 9/9’

Picture of Lineo Lesemane

By Lineo Lesemane

Lifestyle Journalist

5 minute read

20 October 2025

02:22 pm

The show is scheduled to return next month on Moja Love channel 157.

Jub Jub

Uyajola 9/9 host Jub Jub. Picture: Twitter.

TV presenter Molemo “Jub Jub” Maarohanyane has announced the return of the Moja Love reality show, Uyajola 9/9.

The programme, which investigates and exposes infidelity in relationships, is scheduled to return on 2 November 2025 on Moja Love channel 157.

In a video announcement Jub Jub said: “TV is boring on Sundays nowadays nê? It’s safe to say that we are coming back on 2 November.”

Jub Jub faces R12 million lawsuit

Jub Jub is reportedly facing a R12 million lawsuit for invasion of privacy over the Uyajola 9/9 episode that aired in October 2022.

According to City Press, the complainant alleges that Jub Jub and his production team filmed her naked in her bedroom without consent.

Court papers seen by the publication state: “The filming crew blocked the doorway to the bedroom, preventing me from leaving. Dominique directed sexually explicit and degrading accusations at me, which the film crew did not prevent or attempt to prevent.”

Last year, Jub Jub appeared in court on charges of rape, attempted murder and assault.

The charges stemmed from a complaint by his ex-girlfriend, who alleged the offences occurred from 2006 to 2009.

In July 2024, the National Prosecuting Authority withdrew all charges against Jub Jub.

