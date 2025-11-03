WATCH: ‘I’m not a deadbeat father’ – Jub Jub pleads with Kelly Khumalo for access to their son

Jub Jub and Kelly Khumalo have a 15-year-old son together.

Musician and television presenter Molemo ‘Jub Jub’ Maarohanye has publicly appealed to Kelly Khumalo for access to their 15-year-old son.

In a video shared on Sunday, the Uyajola 9/9 host urged Khumalo to allow him to be part of their child’s life, saying he wanted to avoid a legal battle.

“Kelly, you and I know what court is like. I don’t want to be putting my boy through that – going to court like his mother and father,” he said.

Jub Jub said he had made several attempts to contact Khumalo to arrange access to his son.

“You know how many times I’ve tried to get hold of you to try and get my boy. You know how many times your sister Gumede and your mother have been trying to talk about me meeting the boy, to get the freedom of seeing my boy,” he said.

Jub Jub: ‘I want my child’

He added that he had sent gifts to his son over the years while he was in prison and wanted to reconnect.

The singer was convicted of culpable homicide for the deaths of four children in December 2012.

“From the time I was locked up, I’ve been sending gifts every Christmas, every December and every birthday to Vosloorus,” he said.

“Stop making me look like a deadbeat father. I’m alive, I’m kicking… I want my child. I’m not asking for full custody, I’m just asking to be present in my boy’s life.”

Jub Jub also said he had tried to fulfil traditional obligations but was blocked.

“So many times I’ve wanted to pay damages, so many times I’ve wanted to cleanse the house, so many times I’ve wanted to do the right things traditionally. You’ve been locking me out,” he said.

The Citizen contacted Kelly Khumalo for comment on Jub Jub’s claims, but had not received a response by the time of publishing.

Kelly Khumalo on single motherhood

Earlier this year, Khumalo shared a video talking about the challenges of raising a child whose father has a history of abuse.

She spoke about the emotional difficulty of parenting a child who resembles an abusive partner.

“There’s one thing that we probably never talk about, especially as single moms — raising a child of a man who physically abused you, even more so when that child looks exactly like that person,” she said.

“How much healing it takes to raise a child and to see the child for who they are and not who their father is.”

Khumalo said that despite the pain, she continues to focus on healing and being a good parent.

“You choose to be a better person and a better parent, and you choose to heal for your child’s sake because, at the end of the day, that child is not just an image of his or her father, but your image too,” she said.

