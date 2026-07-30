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We’re all sinners with xenophobia

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By Editorial staff

Journalist

2 minute read

30 July 2026

06:00 am

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We’re all sinners with xenophobia

Several activists from various NGOs protest outside the International Convention Centre in Durban on 28 July 2026, calling for an end to xenophobia and Afrophobia while defending African unity as South Africa hosts leaders and delegates attending the Southern African Development Community (SADC) Summit. The protesters urged government and citizens to confront the growing scourge of xenophobia and Afrophobia across the continent. Members of the South African Police Service (SAPS) gave protesters 10 minutes to disperse before instructing them to leave the area. Picture: Rajesh Jantilal

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Is there a positive side to the antiforeigner – let’s call a spade a spade – protests which swept South Africa?

Certainly, despite having to evacuate thousands of their citizens, some African countries are able to portray their righteous indignation to the world.

That high dudgeon can conveniently obscure their own failures to provide a decent enough homeland that their people weren’t forced to flee to South Africa in search of a better life.

Nigeria and Ghana, some of the loudest critics of this country because of the March and March protest movement, are hardly beacons of democracy, efficiency or ethical governance.

Zimbabwe, the country from which most of our illegals hail, is worse than those two put together, though.

Malawi is just sad and pathetic, perhaps more because of the accident of nature that gave it too many people and very little in the way of natural resources.

The African Union, the bombastic talk shop established to cement the post-independence, antidemocratic culture of the “Big Man” dictator, which is the norm across most of our continent, also needs to carefully consider its comments when it comes to injustice.

That doesn’t excuse our xenophobia, because that is what it is.

No saints here – we’re all sinners.

Read more on these topics

Africa foreign nationals South Africa xenophobia

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