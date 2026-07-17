First look at Children of Blood & Bone: Costumes spark more drama for Tomi Adeyemi adaptation

The first official images from Gina Prince-Bythewood's highly anticipated adaptation of Children of Blood & Bone have been released, but the project is overshadowed by drama.

Paramount Pictures has unveiled the first-look images from Children of Blood & Bone, the forthcoming fantasy epic based on Tomi Adeyemi’s bestselling 2018 novel.

Directed by Gina Prince-Bythewood, who also co-wrote the screenplay with the author, the film is set for release in theatres on 15 January 2027.

The images published by Entertainment Weekly showcase an impressive ensemble cast bringing the mythical kingdom of Orïsha to life. Key visuals include Damson Idris and Thuso Mbedu in ornate warrior attire featuring lion-inspired masks, standing by a vivid pink lake.

Another shot captures Viola Davis in a commanding role alongside a group of women wielding staffs in a rustic indoor setting similar to visuals from her film, The Woman King.

The star-studded cast of ‘Children of Blood & Bone’ includes Viola Davis in a commanding group scene, Idris Elba as a regal king, Amandla Stenberg, Cynthia Erivo, and others like Chiwetel Ejiofor in ornate, culturally rich attire reflecting the novel’s magic-oppressed world of Orïsha. Picture: X/Discussing Film

A regal throne room scene features Regina King and Chiwetel Ejiofor in lavish red robes, while Amandla Stenberg sits nearby in a striking crown.

The star-studded line-up also includes Idris Elba, Cynthia Erivo, Lashana Lynch, Regina King, and Tosin Cole. The story follows Zelie (played by Thuso Mbedu), a young Diviner on a perilous quest to restore magic to her people after it was violently suppressed by the ruling monarchy.

The star-studded cast of ‘Children of Blood & Bone’ includes Viola Davis in a commanding group scene, Idris Elba as a regal king, Amandla Stenberg, Cynthia Erivo, and others like Chiwetel Ejiofor in ornate, culturally rich attire reflecting the novel’s magic-oppressed world of Orïsha. Picture: X, Discussing Film

Behind-the-scenes drama and author’s distancing

Excitement around the project has been tempered by public comments from author Tomi Adeyemi. In July 2026, Adeyemi revealed she would not watch the final film and has distanced herself from the adaptation, citing painful behind-the-scenes experiences.

‘CHILDREN OF BLOOD AND BONE’ author Tomi Adeyemi says she will not support the upcoming film adaptation of her novel:



“There is a reason I will not post anything about the adaptation of my work. […] And lastly since someone asked – I have not seen the film, and I will not watch… pic.twitter.com/jew6Ys8GV7 — Pop Base (@PopBase) July 4, 2026

She also confirmed blocking co-star Amandla Stenberg on social media. Despite co-writing the screenplay, Adeyemi has chosen to separate her name from the production, stating she could no longer endure the reported conflicts.

Principal photography took place in Lagos and wrapped in mid-2025. The film has already generated significant buzz, including footage screened at CinemaCon, highlighting its action-packed sequences and rich cultural aesthetic drawn from Yoruba mythology and West African traditions.

‘Children of Blood & Bone’, based on Tomi Adeyemi’s 2018 bestseller, is set for theatrical release on January 15 after prolonged development, marking a major live-action YA fantasy push with high production values evident in the visuals. Picture: X, Discussing Film

Fans have taken to social media to share reactions to the first-look images, the costumes and production design, while speculating on how the adaptation will capture the novel’s themes of power, heritage, and resistance. Some have also expressed concern over what the accents will sound like.