‘I feel kidnapped’: Dirco steps in as Makhadzi documents Botswana ordeal

Makhadzi says her passport, car and belongings were taken after a show in Botswana. Dirco says it is attending to the matter, while promoter Gilbert Seagile has issued a legal notice.

South African star Makhadzi, real name Ndivhudzannyi Ralivhona, said she is stuck in Botswana after someone took her passport, vehicle, and belongings following a show.

She made the allegations in a video that spread rapidly on social media on Tuesday.

The Department of International Relations and Cooperation (Dirco) has confirmed it is aware of the matter. “We are attending to this matter. An update will be provided,” spokesperson Clayson Monyela said on X, responding to the video.

What Makhadzi says happened

In the video, Makhadzi said she has been unable to leave Botswana since Saturday, 31 October. She said she was performing her fourth song when her road manager signalled to her. She left the stage while her dancers carried on, and found men waiting near her vehicle.

According to Makhadzi, two men who were not in uniform and showed no clear identification, name tags, warrant or court order demanded her passport and presented a document relating to conversations she had not fully reviewed. The musician said she questioned whether they were police or law enforcement and asked that the discussion move to a police station “for transparency”.

The award-winning artist said she had been without her documents and car for about three days. She described feeling taken advantage of and at a breaking point, and went as far as saying she felt “kidnapped” and harassed.

We are attending to this matter. An update will be provided. https://t.co/TRxE1XrhTv — Clayson Monyela (@ClaysonMonyela) November 3, 2026

The promoter at the centre of the dispute

Reports on the matter link the incident to a financial and contractual dispute with Botswana promoter Gilbert Seagile of Gilbert Promotions. Seagile reportedly began handling her Botswana bookings in 2023, after she parted ways with Open Mic Productions.

Reports also cite allegations that he previously defrauded her of P50 000 (about R60 000) and that he planned a Makhadzi One Woman Show without the proper permits, consent or financial arrangements. These claims have not been independently verified, and The Citizen has not seen documents supporting them. The dispute reportedly also touches on an earlier performance and promotional work tied to her upcoming One Woman Show, scheduled for 24 December at Peter Mokaba Stadium in Polokwane.

Makhadzi drew large crowds and an official welcome for her One Woman Show in Botswana in March 2022. Later that year, reports of legal issues over alleged no-shows or unpaid amounts for booked performances emerged. She publicly denied this at the time, saying she had not been arrested or served papers.

Seagile is a longstanding Botswana events promoter who was previously involved with BEPA and was recently elected chairman of the Association of Botswana Night Clubs and Bars (ABONIC).

Seagile response

On Tuesday afternoon, Seagile posted what he called an “important legal notice” on Facebook. He warned that defamation of character “is a serious matter,” adding that he would “not hesitate to seek appropriate legal advice and pursue lawful remedies” should his reputation be unfairly attacked.



However, the post does not name Makhadzi or refer to the incident.

The Citizen has approached Seagile for comment on Makhadzi’s claims and will update this article when he responds. There has been no public response from Botswana authorities, and no confirmation of a court order or formal police process.