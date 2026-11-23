A double garage and an outbuilding survived the explosion.

An elderly woman and her son in his early fifties narrowly escaped death after a gas cylinder explosion ripped through their home in Ekurhuleni, leaving both critically injured and causing extensive structural damage to the property.

The Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) cylinder explosion occurred at their home in Selcourt, Springs, on Monday morning.

Explosion

Ekurhuleni Emergency Services spokesperson William Ntladi said firefighters from Disaster and Emergency Management Services (DEMS) received an alarm at “exactly 08:11am” and promptly responded to Vogel Road, Selcourt, for intervention.

“On arrival and scene size-up, an elderly woman in her seventies and her son were found still inside the house, flames raging through the dilapidated roof section of a nine-roomed house.

“The two were rescued, medically treated on scene before transportation by ambulances to nearby hospitals. Flames were successfully suppressed before spreading to the entire house. Only the kitchen burnt, but the entire house has weakened structural integrity due to the high magnitude of the explosion,” Ntladi said.

Picture: Ekurhuleni Emergency Services

Gas cylinder

Ntladi said a double garage and an outbuilding survived the explosion.

“It is alleged that the portable 3Kg LPG cylinder was in use to prepare a meal when the explosion took place. Fire safety officers under the Department are investigating the matter.”

Ntladi said residents were advised to contact (011) 458 0911 for any life-threatening emergencies.

Picture: Ekurhuleni Emergency Services

Factory explosion

In April 2026, one person was killed in a hydraulic factory explosion in Wynchwood, Ekurhuleni, after a fire broke out at the premises on Main Reef Road.

Firefighters found two containers engulfed in flames, while dozens of drums of hydraulic oil caught fire, and several exploded due to intense heat.

Emergency teams contained the blaze and recovered a body that was burned beyond recognition. A bakkie and four generators were also destroyed.

Authorities said the cause of the explosion remains unknown and is under investigation, while police were called in due to the fatality.