All 160 suspects are expected to appear in court to face criminal charges

A total of 160 motorists were found driving under the influence in Johannesburg last week.

According to Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department (JMPD) spokesperson Xolani Fihla, the arrests were made during roadblocks and patrols across all regions as JMPD intensified its festive season road safety campaign.

Court appearances

“The police department has arrested 160 motorists for driving under the influence of alcohol over the past week,” he stated.

Fihla noted that all 160 suspects were detained and processed at various police stations across Johannesburg and will face criminal charges in the city’s magistrate’s courts.

He added that as the festive season gathers momentum, JMPD will ramp up high-visibility law enforcement operations, static roadblocks and 24-hour alcohol evidence centre (AEC) deployments.

‘If you drink, do not drive’

Fihla said that driving under the influence remains one of the primary contributors to serious road crashes, injuries and fatalities.

He warned that JMPD has maintained a strict zero-tolerance stance against drunk driving.

Motorists have been advised to designate a sober driver, use public transport or use e-hailing services if they intend to drink alcohol.

“If you drink, do not drive,” Fihla concluded.