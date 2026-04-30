Durban July: Bryson Tiller, Masego and DJ Mustard to perform on a single stage

For the first time in Durban July history, three international headliners will share one stage. The acts were announced alongside a new boutique festival experience called The Ascots.

The Hollywoodbets Durban July just got a serious upgrade. Shortly after hosting an exclusive party in Johannesburg marking a new era for Aline Media Group, the company has announced The Ascots, a debut premium festival experience at Greyville Racecourse on 4 July 2026.

The lineup alone is enough to make this one of the most talked-about events on South Africa’s social calendar this year.

For the first time in Durban July’s storied history, three international headliners will perform on a single stage: Grammy Award-winning producer and DJ Mustard, R&B singer-songwriter Bryson Tiller, and genre-defying multi-instrumentalist Masego.



Though DJ Mustard is scheduled to perform in South Africa for the first time, Bryson Tiller and Masego have performed on home soil in 2017, 2018, and 2025, respectively.

They will be joined by some of South Africa’s most beloved artists, including Shekhinah, Elaine, and Tresor, with sets by Brian Henry, Akio, and Durban-born Asvnte.

What is the Ascots?

For the first time in Durban July history, the event will host three international headliners on one stage: Bryson Tiller, Masego, and Grammy Award-winning DJ Mustard. Picture: Supplied, Aline Media Group

The Ascots has been described by its founders as a full premium lifestyle event designed to sit alongside the racing and fashion spectacle that has defined the Durban July for decades. Curated by Aline Media Group, the event will transform 4 000 square metres of Greyville Racecourse’s southern lawns into a boutique festival for 2 000 guests. It has already drawn comparisons to the event’s previous music experience, Boomtown.

The music will be accompanied by elevated culinary experiences by Tyler’s and Tightline Seafood Butcher, world-class production, and an atmosphere that fuses music, hospitality, and the unique energy of the Durban July.

The man behind the mission

The Ascots is the brainchild of Sibo Mhlungu, Grammy Award-winning producer and founder of Aline Media Group. He has managed top artists like Zakes Bantwini and Nomcebo Zikode and has been involved in high-level partnerships with musical veterans like Lebo M and Ladysmith Black Mambazo.

“The focus is on the full experience, from arrival to the final act. As someone born and bred in Durban, this is more than just an event to me; it’s a way to uplift and contribute to my hometown. For years, Durban has been treated as a secondary market for large-scale shows and has rarely been considered a destination for international artists or events of this scale,” he said in the official press release.

Premium experience, premium prices?

The Ascots offers three distinct hospitality tiers, all inclusive of racecourse access and live performances.

The Ascots Lawns (R9 850 per person) offers access to the general festival space, including a complimentary champagne brunch from 10am to 12pm and the full culinary offering from Tyler’s and Tightline Seafood Butcher throughout the day.

The Ascots Terraces (R100 000 per private lounge) steps it up considerably. For this price tag, you get a raised deck with demarcated seating, a dedicated attendant, cleaner, and security, plus a premium table service allocation that includes two premium whiskies, two French cognacs, one premium tequila, and six bottles of French champagne, alongside the full culinary experience.

The Owners Sky Club (R150 000 per booking) is the apex offering. Package holders get a two-storey raised marquee experience with the same premium service allocation as the Terraces and the best sightlines at the venue.

It is worth noting that food across all tiers is served at a harvest table rather than individually plated à la carte.

Tickets for The Ascots are on sale now via Howler at howler.co.za/theascotshd.