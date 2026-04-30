Focalistic becomes the first South African musician to get a sneaker range with adidas

From Ga-Rankuwa to global style greatness, Focalistic turns township dreams into adidas history.

Focalistic has joined adidas elite with a powerful Pretoria-inspired fashion range.

The amapiano star has officially stepped into global fashion royalty, joining icons like Beyoncé and Kanye West as part of the prestigious adidas fashion family. He is doing this through the launch of his own personally designed collection.

For the Pretoria-born rapper, whose real name is Lethabo Sebetso, this career-defining collaboration is far more than celebrity style. It is a deeply personal celebration of home, ambition, and cultural pride.

After nearly a year in development, the political science graduate has transformed his lifelong dream into a wearable reality.

Speaking to The Citizen, he said: “It tells every black child around the world that your dreams are valid. Coming from Pretoria, Ga-Rankuwa, it tells the story of my childhood and where I’m from.”

It’s a reminder to everyone why he’s called ‘President Ya Straata’ – because of his love for the streets of Pretoria.

For Focalistic, adidas‘ endorsement is not simply a fashion milestone. Rather, it is proof that consistency, faith, and hard work can elevate township dreams onto the world stage.

This is also a first for the continent of Africa, history in the making.

“Adidas and I have been collaborating for a while, from my first music video. That’s when the relationship started, connecting with the brand on a deeper and more personal level,” he explained.

Picture: Supplied

The Ke Star hitmaker says this partnership represents the possibility of achievement for every young dreamer.

“Be consistent, pusha (push) and rapela (pray).”

At the heart of the collection is the striking black leather adidas Originals FocaForum2000 sneaker. It is designed with storytelling in every detail.

Featuring double laces in bold red and black, gold foiling of his name, and symbolic references to Pretoria landmarks like the Union Buildings, the sneaker is both fashionable and deeply meaningful.

“100% the map part of the shoe is very important. Telling a story, it’s bigger than me,” he said. “If I die one day, people who own it can see that I was serious about the design.”

Picture: Supplied

His favorite detail remains the map of Ga-Rankuwa, a tribute to his roots. “My hometown is my pride and joy. I grew up here.”

Beyond sneakers, the collection extends into apparel, including bandanas and T-shirts for both men and women. This cements Focalistic’s evolution from music sensation to full lifestyle brand.

With the brand known for being selective about star collaborations, this partnership marks a monumental cultural win for South Africa. As a result, it places Focalistic’s voice, vision, and hometown firmly on the global fashion map.