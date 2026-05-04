Under full moon, Shakira thrills 2 million fans on Rio’s Copacabana beach

Latin pop queen Shakira delighted crowds of two million that packed Rio's famed Copacabana beach under a full moon Saturday, delivering fan-favorite hits and words of love for Brazil.

The 49-year-old Colombian superstar took the stage dressed in Brazil’s national colours shortly after 11 pm (0200 GMT), more than an hour behind schedule, heralded by drones overhead forming the image of a she-wolf, Shakira’s nickname.

“Brazil, I love you! It’s magical to think that here we are, millions of souls together, ready to sing, dance, be moved, and remind the world what really matters,” Shakira told the crowd in Portuguese.

“Two million people. The she-wolf made history in Rio,” city mayor Eduardo Cavaliere wrote on X, citing the official tourism body.

The beach has hosted the biggest divas in pop in recent years, with Madonna striking a pose for 1.6 million in 2024 and Lady Gaga singing her greatest hits to 2.1 million fans last year.

Shakira on Saturday performed hits such as “Hips Don’t Lie,” “La Bicicleta,” “ La Tortura“, and “Estoy Aqui” on a huge stage outside the legendary Copacabana Hotel measuring 1 345 square meters (14 500 square feet).

The concert, featuring 10 outfit changes, saw Shakira performing local-style funk with Brazilian pop star Anitta, and featured guests including Brazilian pop music legends Caetano Veloso and Maria Bethania.

‘She loves Brazil so much’

With more than 90 million records sold, four Grammys, 15 Latin Grammys and a generation-spanning repertoire including bangers “Hips Don’t Lie,” “Waka Waka“, and “Whenever, Wherever,” Shakira enjoys unique popularity in Brazil, where she has performed numerous times.

“I’m very inspired by her, she’s a Latin woman at the top,” 26-year-old designer Joao Pedro Yellin told AFP, dressed in an overcoat made of scraps representing Latin American flags.

“She loves Brazil so much, and the love she has for us is the love we have for her,” said superfan Graciele Vaz, who slept on the beach Friday night after travelling four hours from the resort town of Paraty.

“I’ve been a Shakira fan for more than 20 years,” the 43-year-old said, sporting a large she-wolf tattoo on her back.

Shakira’s 2025 tour kicked off in Rio and has already earned a Guinness World Record for the highest-grossing tour for a Latin artist.

Rio energised

Rio has been readying for the concert for days, with huge posters blanketing the city.

Copacabana vendors were busy Saturday hawking beer, caipirinhas, t-shirts, and little vials of “Shakira’s tears,” a nod to her current “Women No Longer Cry” tour.

Security was also tight, with nearly 8 000 officers deployed, along with drones, facial-recognition cameras, and 18 screening points equipped with metal detectors.

Last year, after Lady Gaga’s undefeatable performance, police said they had foiled a bomb plot by a group that disseminated hate speech against the LGBTQ+ community.

Some Shakira fans camped out in front of the Copacabana Palace, where she was staying, hoping to glimpse her at a window.

City officials estimated the event would inject more than $160 million into the local economy.

National tourism officials said airline bookings were up 80% this week compared to 2024.