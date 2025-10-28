Ethiopian event organisers deny kidnapping and beating up ‘John Vuli Gate’ hit makers  

'We would like to clarify that these claims are completely false,' said event organiser Krinfund in a statement.

Krinfund, the organisers of the Adey Fest music festival in Ethiopia have denied that South African duo Mapara A Jazz were kidnapped and assaulted this past weekend.

“We are aware of the false information circulating on social media claiming that South African artists Mapara A Jazz, who performed at Adey Fest, were kidnapped and beaten during their stay in Addis Ababa,” reads a statement.

The Adey Fest

Over the past weekend, the South African duo that’s popularly known for their hit song John Vuli Gate, claimed through social media posts that they were kidnapped and called for help.

“Guys we are in Ethiopia, please pray for us so that we may not see someone without a chin,” reads one of their posts.

The duo then posted a graphic image of one of the members, with one side of his face swollen and a long scar on his face.

Such was the concern among fans and other South Africans that South African head of public diplomacy Clayson Monyela promised to assist.

“Our team in Addis Ababa is looking into these reports. We’ve not been notified by any authorities. Updates will be provided,” Monyela wrote.

Monyela said security agencies will reach out to the duo for a debriefing session to understand what happened in Ethiopia.

— THE TRUTH PANTHER 🇿🇦 (@TheTruthPanther) October 28, 2025

“We would like to clarify that these claims are completely false,” said Krinfund’s statement.

Mapara A JAZZ ‘peacefully departed’

Mapara A Jazz were booked to perform at the Adey Music festival on Saturday.

“The artists successfully performed at Adey Fest on Saturday, October 26, and peacefully departed from the city on Sunday, October 27,” the statement said.

The organisers detailed how the South African duo was escorted out of the city at 8am.

“They were escorted by our official Krinfund events team throughout their stay and departure. At no point were the artists harmed, threatened or placed in any unsafe situation.”

Following the release of the statement, The Citizen reached out to Mapara A Jazz, but did not receive a response to text messages or calls. The story will be updated if and when a response comes through.

