Hey Neighbour festival ‘unable to confirm exact date for refunds at this stage’

On Friday, Hey Neighbour broke its silence, telling angry ticketholders that they don't know when they'll get refunds.

Like a parent awkwardly apologising to their child for disappointing them countless times, music festival Hey Neighbour apologised to ticket holders for failing to issue refunds.

“We know this isn’t the message you were hoping to receive, and we want to start by saying thank you for your patience, your understanding and for still believing in what Hey Neighbour stands for,” read the statement released on Friday.

The festival has only been held once, in 2023, where it was headlined by Grammy award winners Kendrick Lamar and H.E.R.

It did not take place in 2024 but in December of that year, it was announced that the second edition would be hosted in August 2025.

Two months later, the organisers issued a statement announcing it would no longer be a three-day event; instead it would be cut to only two days.

However in early July, just weeks before it was expected to take place, Hey Neighbour organisers again rescheduled the festival, this time for December, without providing the actual dates.

On 30 September Hey Neighbour announced its cancellation. Ironically, this was the day the festival had promised to announce the December date.

“When we announced the festival’s cancellation we committed to processing refunds by 10-31 October,” read the statement.

“Unfortunately this process is taking longer than we originally anticipated and we completely understand how frustrating that must be.”

Ticket holders who have been waiting for refunds for months, have expressed their disappointment with the festival through posts on social media.

The statement said the festival hadn’t reached the ticket sale targets to secure additional funding and sponsorship that makes an event of its scale possible.

“Some of the proceeds were used to cover essential operational costs, which has delayed the refund process,” read the statement.

Hey Neighbour ‘securing funding‘

The statement said the organisers were trying to secure funding to repay everyone.

“The process is complex and may take longer than we’d hoped, but we want to assure you that your refund remains our top priority.”

“We are unable to confirm the exact date for the refunds at this stage, as we want to avoid creating any further frustration,” said the statement, adding that they want to refund disgruntled patrons as soon as possible.

“Maybe business didn’t go well, just be honest with people and tell them that ‘guys, I used the money to pay Doja Cat’ but don’t be silent and shut down your website,” ticketholder Luthando Maphanga told The Citizen after the festival was cancelled.

