Fatboy Slim adds second Cape Town show after first date sells out within days

Fatboy Slim has added a second Cape Town performance to his South African tour after tickets for his first Mother City show sold out.

British dance music legend Fatboy Slim has added a second Cape Town performance to his upcoming South African tour after tickets for his first Mother City show sold out.

Promoters announced that the electronic music icon, whose real name is Norman Cook, will now perform at Cabo Beach on Wednesday, 16 December 2026, following overwhelming demand for his originally scheduled 15 December concert, which is now fully sold out.

The additional date expands the Grammy Award-winning DJ and producer’s South African tour to three headline performances. His Johannesburg show at James & Ethel Gray Park on 12 December still has limited tickets available.

Fatboy Slim, one of the pioneers of the big beat movement, rose to international fame with hits including Praise You, Right Here, Right Now, The Rockafeller Skank and Weapon of Choice. Over a career spanning more than three decades, he has earned a Grammy Award, multiple Brit Awards and MTV Video Music Awards, while becoming one of the world’s most recognisable live electronic music performers.

Before launching his solo career, Cook performed with indie band The Housemartins and later the dance act Beats International, before helping shape the global electronic music scene in the late 1990s and early 2000s.

The December concerts mark his long-awaited return to South Africa, with organisers describing the response to the tour announcement as exceptional after the first Cape Town show sold out shortly after tickets were released.

The South African tour is presented by Anything Goes in partnership with Music People, Love Music and JetBlack Presents.

12 December 2026: James & Ethel Gray Park, Johannesburg (limited tickets remaining)

15 December 2026: Cabo Beach, Cape Town (sold out)

16 December 2026: Cabo Beach, Cape Town (newly announced)

Tickets for the newly added Cape Town show are now on sale through the official ticketing platform.