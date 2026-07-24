No Rocking the Daisies for 2026: Organisers cite unforeseen circumstances and announce alternative one-day events

Rocking the Daisies has officially cancelled its 2026 edition after multiple attempts to resolve issues failed.

Rocking the Daisies, one of South Africa’s longest-running music and lifestyle festivals, will not take place in 2026. Organisers confirmed the cancellation on Friday, citing challenges that proved impossible to overcome.

In an official statement, the team explained: “Despite multiple attempts to find solutions, a number of unforeseen circumstances beyond our control have made it impossible for Rocking the Daisies to proceed in 2026.”

The decision, which shocked music and live event lovers across social media, was described as difficult.

“This decision was not made lightly, and we extend our gratitude to our family of patrons, artists, partners, and everyone who was looking forward to the festival this year,” the statement continued.

Automatic refunds and next steps

All ticket holders can expect refunds to be processed automatically, with funds expected to reflect in accounts within one to three business days. No action is required from patrons.

Rocking the Daisies has officially cancelled its 2026 edition after multiple attempts to resolve issues failed. English singer and songwriter Jorja Smith was set to perform in October 2026. Picture: X, @RockingTheDaisy

While the full multi-day festival at Cloof Wine Estate in Darling will not go ahead, organisers are pivoting to smaller events.



“While Rocking the Daisies will not be taking place this year, we will be announcing an alternative 1-day show via the IN THE CITY platform across JHB and CPT, featuring a line-up of some of your international and local favourites,” the statement added.

Tickets for the new one-day shows go on sale today, with further details to be shared on the Rocking the Daisies and IN THE CITY platforms.

Festival background

Rocking the Daisies has been a highlight on the South African music calendar for years, known for its mix of local and international artists, camping experiences, and scenic Western Cape setting. Previous editions have occasionally faced weather-related disruptions, but the 2026 cancellation marks a significant shift for the event.

Fans have taken to social media with mixed reactions, with some expressing disappointment while others note the tough economic climate facing large festivals.