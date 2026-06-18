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Fatboy Slim returns to South Africa in December for concerts in Johannesburg and Cape Town

Picture of Thami Kwazi

By Thami Kwazi

Lifestyle Print and Online Editor

3 minute read

18 June 2026

01:39 pm

Global electronic music legend Fatboy Slim returns for two massive South African performances this December.

PORT ELIZABETH, SOUTH AFRICA  22 June 2010: Internationally renowned UK DJ Norman Cook, also known as Fatboy Slim, performs live in front of thousands at the Port Elizabeth FIFA Fanfest at St. George's Park on June 22, 2010 in Port Elizabeth, South Africa. (Photo by Gallo Images/Richard Huggard)

PORT ELIZABETH, SOUTH AFRICA  22 June 2010: Internationally renowned UK DJ Norman Cook, also known as Fatboy Slim, performs live in front of thousands at the Port Elizabeth FIFA Fanfest at St. George’s Park on June 22, 2010 in Port Elizabeth, South Africa. (Photo by Gallo Images/Richard Huggard)

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South African dance music fans have reason to celebrate as global electronic music icon Fatboy Slim prepares to make his long-awaited return to the country in December 2026.

The legendary DJ and producer will headline two major outdoor events, bringing his signature blend of high-energy beats, classic anthems and festival-sized excitement to audiences in Johannesburg and Cape Town.

The South African tour will kick off on 12 December at James & Ethel Gray Park before heading to Cabo Beach on 15 December.

For more than three decades, Fatboy Slim, whose real name is Norman Cook, has remained one of the most influential figures in electronic music.

Widely regarded as a pioneer of the big beat genre, he helped shape the sound of dance music during the late 1990s and early 2000s with a string of era-defining hits that continue to fill dance floors across the globe.

Songs such as Praise You, Right Here, Right Now, The Rockafeller Skank and Weapon of Choice became cultural landmarks, introducing millions of listeners to his unique blend of electronic rhythms, infectious hooks and unforgettable production.

A career that changed dance music

Before becoming a global dance music phenomenon, Cook was a member of the acclaimed band The Housemartins and later found success with Beats International.

His transition into electronic music would ultimately transform him into one of the world’s most recognisable DJs.

Throughout his career, Fatboy Slim has collected numerous accolades, including a Grammy Award win, multiple Brit Awards and several MTV Video Music Awards.

Beyond the awards, he has built a reputation for delivering spectacular live performances that attract fans from across generations.

What fans can expect

Fans can look forward to massive sing-alongs, crowd-favourite classics, explosive drops and the infectious energy that has made Fatboy Slim a festival favourite around the world.

His performances are renowned for creating a communal atmosphere where thousands of people come together to celebrate music, nostalgia and pure dance floor joy.

Info:

Tickets and event information are available at [fatboyslim.howler.co.za](https://fatboyslim.howler.co.za/?utm_source=chatgpt.com).

More details can also be found through [Anything Goes South Africa](https://www.anythinggoes.co.za/?utm_source=chatgpt.com).

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