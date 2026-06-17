Grammy Awards announce five new categories and changes to Best New Artist rules

The Grammys will host 'music's biggest night' in Los Angeles in February next year.

The Recording Academy has unveiled five new Grammy Awards categories and revised the eligibility criteria for Best New Artist as part of a series of changes ahead of the 69th Grammy Awards.

The changes, announced on Tuesday, also include updated rules that could influence future contenders for the coveted Best New Artist award.

New submition rules and categories

Based on feedback from its members, the 2027 show will honor Best Asian Pop Music Performance, Best R&B Collaboration Performance, Best Traditional Pop Vocal Performance, Best Traditional Folk Album and Best Latin Song.

The academy also redefined how many times an artist can be submitted in the Best New Artist category, allowing four submissions instead of three and opening up the opportunity to budding singers who may have exhausted their limit.

In the past, the category was won by singers Olivia Rodrigo, Chappell Roan and Olivia Dean.

“The changes advanced by our Recording Academy members speak to the breadth of today’s music industry and the many genres, crafts and creators shaping it,” said Harvey Mason Jr, CEO of the Recording Academy.

“We’re excited to see these updates come to life in the year ahead as we celebrate the music people who are driving music forward.”

The Grammys will host “music’s biggest night” in Los Angeles in February.