Entertainment

Home » Lifestyle » Entertainment

Grammy Awards announce five new categories and changes to Best New Artist rules

Picture of Agence France Presse

By Agence France Presse

2 minute read

17 June 2026

09:32 am

RELATED ARTICLES

The Grammys will host 'music's biggest night' in Los Angeles in February next year.

Grammy Awards

Canadian singer Celine Dion presents the Album Of The Year award on stage during the 66th Annual Grammy Awards at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on February 4, 2024. (Photo by VALERIE MACON / AFP)

Google
Add as Preferred Source on Google
Google News
Follow on Google News

The Recording Academy has unveiled five new Grammy Awards categories and revised the eligibility criteria for Best New Artist as part of a series of changes ahead of the 69th Grammy Awards.

The changes, announced on Tuesday, also include updated rules that could influence future contenders for the coveted Best New Artist award.

New submition rules and categories

Based on feedback from its members, the 2027 show will honor Best Asian Pop Music Performance, Best R&B Collaboration Performance, Best Traditional Pop Vocal Performance, Best Traditional Folk Album and Best Latin Song.

The academy also redefined how many times an artist can be submitted in the Best New Artist category, allowing four submissions instead of three and opening up the opportunity to budding singers who may have exhausted their limit.

In the past, the category was won by singers Olivia Rodrigo, Chappell Roan and Olivia Dean.

“The changes advanced by our Recording Academy members speak to the breadth of today’s music industry and the many genres, crafts and creators shaping it,” said Harvey Mason Jr, CEO of the Recording Academy.

“We’re excited to see these updates come to life in the year ahead as we celebrate the music people who are driving music forward.”

The Grammys will host “music’s biggest night” in Los Angeles in February.

Read more on these topics

awards Grammys

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Politics BREAKING: DA leader asks Ramaphosa to remove John Steenhuisen as minister
News Durban priority court to fast‑track deportation of Malawian nationals
News ‘She now sleeps outside’: Judge criticises City of Ekurhuleni for apartheid-like evictions
Courts Court hears Cat Matlala’s ex hasn’t withdrawn affidavit amid fingerprint dispute
Politics Is Nomvalo next on Zuma’s revolving MK party chopping board?

Download our app

App Store badge Google Play Store badge

Get the latest news and updates on Whatsapp

Support Local Journalism

Google
Add as Preferred Source on Google
Google News
Follow on Google News