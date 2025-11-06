Celebs And Viral

Directors Guild to honour Connie Chiume with posthumous lifetime achievement award

By Lineo Lesemane

6 November 2025

The awards will be held later this month in Cape Town.

Connie Chiume

The late renowned South African actress Connie Chiume. Picture: Instagram/@conniechiume

The Directors Guild of South Africa (DGSA) will honour the late award-winning Connie Chiume with a posthumous Lifetime Achievement Award.

Chiume will be recognised at the 1st Annual DGSA Creative Awards, scheduled for November 28–29, 2025, in Cape Town.

The awards aim to serve as a unified voice for directors. They advocate for directors’ rights, foster creative collaboration, and promote excellence in filmmaking.

Chiume’s legacy and impact

Chiume passed away in August 2024 at Garden City Hospital in Johannesburg after a short illness.

In a statement this week, the DGSA said it honours her for her brilliant artistry.

The organisation described her as an artist whose “extraordinary gift transcended performance” and who “embodied truth, dignity, and emotional depth in every role she portrayed.”

“Her craft made our visions possible, her interpretations gave our stories heart, and her presence elevated every frame she touched,” the organisation said.

The DGSA added that Chiume’s artistry continues to inspire the directing community.

“Mhe Connie Chiume made us look good as directors because she translated our narratives with passion, precision, and creative brilliance,” the statement said.

The organisation concluded that the award is “not only a celebration of her career, but a deep expression of gratitude from every director whose story she helped to tell”.

