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[GALLERY] How Mzansi’s biggest stars dressed ‘Tomorrow’s Black Tie’ at Netflix’s 10-year celebration

Picture of Kaunda Selisho

By Kaunda Selisho

Journalist

14 minute read

11 September 2026

01:29 pm

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From Pearl Thusi's chainmail slip dress to Sdumo Mtshali's galaxy-print tux, see how SA's top stars interpreted Netflix's 'Tomorrow's Black Tie' dress code.

Inside Netflix's 10-year celebration

Pearl Thusi, the first South African to lead a Netflix original series, worked the step-and-repeat in a liquid-metal, crystal-strapped slip dress that set the tone for the night’s futuristic glamour. Picture: Supplied, Netflix

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Netflix didn’t just mark 10 years in South Africa with a slate reveal. The global streamer took over the Divine Sunset venue in Midrand on Thursday for the hottest party Johannesburg has seen all year.

The brief for guests was fittingly ambitious: “Tomorrow’s Black Tie. The future has a dress code.”

A day earlier, the streamer unveiled its next wave of local stories at a press showcase in Rosebank, celebrating a decade that’s supported more than 8 000 jobs through over 30 local production partnerships.

A decade and a dress code

Mzansi’s often-criticised red-carpet regulars took “Tomorrow’s Black Tie” and ran with it, each finding their own version of “futuristic formal.”

Pearl Thusi leaned into liquid metal, her fully beaded, spaghetti-strap gown catching the light like chainmail with a dramatically sculpted braided updo to match.

Evening MC Azania Mosaka went for old-world glamour with a modern edge in a beaded, off-the-shoulder wine-red gown, with its cascading fringe skirt doing most of the talking.

Thando Thabethe, a familiar face across several Netflix SA productions, opted for a one-shouldered, crystal-encrusted silver gown with a thigh-high slit – sleek, sharp and unmistakably red-carpet-ready. And Sdumo Mtshali, whose profile went global on the back of The Polygamist‘s international success, took the boldest swing of the night in a graphic, galaxy-print tuxedo jacket complete with a musical note motif and tinted sunglasses, proving “black tie” can still have a modern edge.

The verdict

As dress codes go, “the future has a dress code” is a gorgeous idea and a genuinely tricky brief – vague enough to invite real creativity, but abstract enough that most of Netflix’s guests understandably defaulted to “Hollywood black tie, but shinier.”

The strongest looks of the night were the ones that treated “futuristic” as a texture-and-silhouette problem rather than just an excuse for more sequins. Thusi’s liquid-metal drape and Mtshali’s print-forward tailoring did that most interestingly in my view. Netflix’s dress code is a theme with real potential, provided stylists and designers lean further into shape and fabrication rather than simply turning up the sparkle.

Click through the gallery to see the full lineup of looks from the 10 Years of Netflix in South Africa celebration.

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10 Years of Netflix in South Africa
Azania Mosaka. Picture: Supplied
10 Years of Netflix in South Africa
Diaan Lawrenson. Picture: Supplied
10 Years of Netflix in South Africa
Connie Ferguson: Picture: Supplied
10 Years of Netflix in South Africa
Kyle Clark. Picture: Supplied
10 Years of Netflix in South Africa
Kaunda Selisho and Emmanuel Tjiya. Picture: Supplied
10 Years of Netflix in South Africa
Khanyi Mbau. Picture: Supplied
10 Years of Netflix in South Africa
Sandile Mahlangu. Picture: Supplied
10 Years of Netflix in South Africa
Zandile Msutwana. Picture: Supplied
10 Years of Netflix in South Africa
Pearl Thusi. Picture: Supplied
10 Years of Netflix in South Africa
Ntobeko Shishi and Thembi Seete. Picture: Supplied
10 Years of Netflix in South Africa
Luyanda Zwane and Thandolwethu ‘Olly’ Zondi. Picture: Supplied
10 Years of Netflix in South Africa
Thandolwethu ‘Olly’ Zondi and Ntobeko Shishi. Picture: Supplied
10 Years of Netflix in South Africa
Nandi Khubone. Picture: Supplied
10 Years of Netflix in South Africa
Pearl Thusi. Picture: Supplied
10 Years of Netflix in South Africa
Dineo and Solo Langa. Picture: Supplied
10 Years of Netflix in South Africa
Mbuyiselo Vilakazi. Picture: Supplied
10 Years of Netflix in South Africa
Prev Reddy, Buntu Pese, Siya Sepotokele and Nicole Bessick. Picture: Supplied
10 Years of Netflix in South Africa
Emmanuel Tjiya, Kaunda Selisho, Kutlwano Arthur Mkhari. Picture: Supplied
10 Years of Netflix in South Africa
Kwanele Mthethwa. Picture: Supplied
10 Years of Netflix in South Africa
Kate Liquorish and Natasha Thahane. Picture: Supplied
10 Years of Netflix in South Africa
Dumisani Mbebe. Picture: Supplied
10 Years of Netflix in South Africa
Emmanuel Tjiya. Picutre: Supplied
10 Years of Netflix in South Africa
Aplhi Mkhwanazi and Rami Chuene. Picture: Supplied
10 Years of Netflix in South Africa
10 Years of Netflix in South Africa celebration at Divine Susnet Venue in Midrand. Picture: Supplied
10 Years of Netflix in South Africa
DJ Maphorisa. Picture: Supplied
10 Years of Netflix in South Africa
Zamani Mbatha and Thabang Molaba. Picture: Supplied
10 Years of Netflix in South Africa
Kgomotso Christopher. Picture: Supplied
10 Years of Netflix in South Africa
Sivenathi ‘Sive’ Mabuya-Bukani. Picture: Supplied
10 Years of Netflix in South Africa
Khosi Ngema. Picture: Supplied
10 Years of Netflix in South Africa
Ben Amadasun, VP of content for Netflix in the Middle East and Africa. Picture: Supplied
10 Years of Netflix in South Africa
Warren Masemola and Nqobile Khumalo (also known as Nqobile Gamedze). Picture: Supplied
10 Years of Netflix in South Africa
Kate Liquorish. Picture: Supplied
10 Years of Netflix in South Africa
Mampho Brescia, Kate Liquourish and Pasi Koetle. Picture: Supplied
10 Years of Netflix in South Africa
Renate Stuurman. Picture: Supplied
10 Years of Netflix in South Africa
Vuyo Biyela. Picture: Supplied
10 Years of Netflix in South Africa
SK Khoza. Picture: Supplied
10 Years of Netflix in South Africa
Thato Dithebe. Picture: Supplied
10 Years of Netflix in South Africa
Gaisang Noge. Picture: Supplied
10 Years of Netflix in South Africa
Lorcia Copper-Khumalo. Picture: Supplied
10 Years of Netflix in South Africa
Melissa Nayimuli and Mandla Ngcongwane. Picture: Supplied
10 Years of Netflix in South Africa
Clint Brink. Picture: Supplied
10 Years of Netflix in South Africa
Zikhona Sodlaka. Picture: Supplied
10 Years of Netflix in South Africa
Anele Mgudlwa. Picture: Supplied
10 Years of Netflix in South Africa
Anele and Bonelela Mgudlwa. Picture: Supplied
10 Years of Netflix in South Africa
Sdumo Mtshali. Picture: Supplied
10 Years of Netflix in South Africa
Nthati Moshesh. Picture: Supplied
10 Years of Netflix in South Africa
Ferry Jele. Picture: Supplied
10 Years of Netflix in South Africa
Pearl Thusi. Picture: Supplied
10 Years of Netflix in South Africa
Shalate Sekhabi Zuma. Picture: Supplied
10 Years of Netflix in South Africa
Thando Thabethe. Picture: Supplied

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