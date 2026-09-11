Red Bull Unlocked Cape Town 2026: Over 70 artists, 10 venues and more

The event will take place at Makers Landing at the V&A Waterfront's Cruise Terminal.

Red Bull Unlocked is returning to Cape Town this month, bringing more than 70 artists and DJs across 10 venues for one night of live music and entertainment.

The event will take place on Saturday, 26 September at Makers Landing at the V&A Waterfront’s Cruise Terminal.

Red Bull Unlocked first launched in Johannesburg in 2023 before making its Cape Town debut in 2024, when the event featured 10 venues.

The 2025 edition expanded to 11 venues, while this year’s event returns to Makers Landing with a mix of returning and new venues.

Ten venues to explore

The 2026 edition features five returning venues: Broke, Fools Gold Social Bar, Souk, Destiny and Drama.

Five venues, Texas, HALO, Beluga, Club Paradise and The Athletics Club & Social, will join the event for the first time this year.

One ticket gives attendees access to the participating venues, with different genres represented across the event.

These include Amapiano, Afro House, Hip Hop, Deep House, Afro Tech, House and R&B.

More than 70 artists

The event’s line-up includes South African artists and DJs performing across the venues.

The Hub will feature A-Reece, 5FM DJ PH, Dee Koala, Sliqe, Teddy Tumi, CA MA GU, Oscar Mbo, Jullian Gomes, Babalwa M, Chelsea Sloan and Dwson.

The line-up also includes Tristan Urwin, DJ Phil, Enrico Celento, Inkosi YaMandebele, Les-D and others.

More than 70 artists and DJs are set to perform during the event.