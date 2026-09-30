Nomalanga Shozi brings back her signature afro for a sexy Paris fashion moment [PICS]

Nomalanga Shozi brought her signature afro back in Paris, turning heads with shimmering glamour.

The South African broadcaster, MC, actress and model arrived at the Palais Brongniart for H&M’s global celebration of its forthcoming ELIE SAAB collaboration. She served a look that combined sparkle, texture and effortless confidence. Consequently, she made her fans love her.

At the centre of the ensemble was a silver-toned sequined mesh midi dress from the H&M Studio collection. Under the Paris lights, the delicate sequins caught and reflected every movement, creating a liquid-like shimmer across the dress.

The silhouette was equally striking. Fine straps framed the shoulders before falling into a softly draped cowl neckline. This detail created a relaxed elegance. The fitted midi length kept the shape sleek. Meanwhile, a floral-embroidered hem added a softer, romantic finish to the otherwise dazzling design.

The intricate detailing gave the dress dimension, with layers of texture moving between glistening sequins and delicate embroidery. Against the metallic palette, Shozi’s returning afro provided a striking contrast. It also added volume, character and a distinctly personal edge to the polished evening look.

And while the dress brought the glamour, the hair brought the statement.

The Afro is everything

After years of fans asking her to bring back her signature afro, Shozi chose Paris as the setting for its return.

“People have been asking me to bring back my afro for years, and I’ve been keeping mum about it,” Shozi said. Paris, with H&M, felt like the perfect moment to bring her back.”

The natural texture transformed the overall mood of the look. Framing her face with its sculptural volume, the afro gave the shimmering dress a sense of personality and modern confidence. As a result, it avoided allowing the glamour to feel overly polished.

“It’s a familiar look, but I’m wearing it as the woman I am now, young, happy and bolder than ever before,” she said.

Bringing ELIE SAAB glamour to everyone

Her Paris appearance comes ahead of the ELIE SAAB H&M collection launching in South Africa on 22 October.

The collaboration translates the fashion house’s signature red carpet glamour into a collection spanning womenswear, menswear, accessories and footwear.

The collection features embellished gowns, shimmering separates and sharply tailored pieces, alongside fine lace, gradient sequins and signature monograms. The result brings the drama of occasion dressing into a collection designed for a wider audience.

She is also bringing her community, The Flames, into the Paris experience through her #LifeOfAStar social media series. In the series, she shares behind-the-scenes moments from getting ready to stepping into the spotlight.

Shozi attended London Fashion Week last year. She has also hosted major international events including the BET Awards and MTV EMAs in London.

The ELIE SAAB H&M collection launches in South Africa on 22 October at H&M Sandton City, H&M V&A Waterfront and online.