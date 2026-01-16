Entertainment

Here is what’s happening in Joburg and Pretoria this weekend

16 January 2026

Whether you’re in the mood for world-class theatre, live sport, laughter, or nightlife, there is something for everyone on 17 and 18 January.

CATS Musical cast

The internationally acclaimed musical CATS continues its Johannesburg run at The Teatro, Montecasino. Picture: Instagram

Johannesburg and Pretoria offer a diverse lineup of entertainment this weekend, from theatre and live sport to comedy, music, and family shows.

On Saturday and Sunday, 17 and 18 January, residents and visitors have plenty of options to fill their weekend with memorable experiences.

What’s happening in Johannesburg this weekend

CATS

The internationally acclaimed musical, CATS, continues its Johannesburg run at The Teatro, Montecasino, in Fourways, delivering Andrew Lloyd Webber’s timeless score and spectacular choreography.

Performances take place on Saturday at 7.30pm and Sunday at 4pm, making it a perfect outing for theatre enthusiasts and families alike. Tickets range from R280 to R580.

AGN Track & Field League 1 – 2026

For sports fans, the AGN Track & Field League 1 – 2026 brings a competitive edge to Pilditch Stadium in Pretoria West on Saturday morning.

The event features track and field disciplines for athletes ranging from U16 to senior levels. Entry tickets are priced between R50 and R60, available online.

ANDRÉ The Hilarious Hypnotist

Comedy lovers can catch ANDRÉ The Hilarious Hypnotist at the Studio Theatre, Montecasino, with shows on both Saturday and Sunday.

The performance promises laughter and hypnotic entertainment, with tickets ranging from R100 to R150.

Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat RETURN

Families can enjoy the colourful spectacle of Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat RETURN on Sunday at the Pieter Toerien Montecasino Main Theatre.

This musical classic combines catchy tunes and dynamic performances, with tickets ranging from R200 to R475.

