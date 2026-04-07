How Mandela Bay Theatre spotlighted Gqeberha entertainment legends in celebration of World Theatre Day

MBTC leadership also raised concerns about funding and long-term sustainability.

The Mandela Bay Theatre Complex (MBTC) highlighted Gqeberha’s cultural heritage and artistic legacy as part of its World Theatre Day programme.

The institution hosted a culture media tour, bringing together members of the media from across South Africa to explore the city’s arts, culture and heritage.

The tour formed part of efforts to position Gqeberha as a cultural tourism destination while honouring local legends who have shaped the country’s creative industries.

At a media engagement at the Mandela Bay Theatre Complex, MBTC leadership also raised concerns about funding and long-term sustainability.

Vuyelwa Hlehliso, deputy chairperson of MBTC, said World Theatre Day, observed globally on 27 March, should be marked through action and reflection.

“Today here we mark this day not only to reflect but in institutional action. MBTC stands as a national cultural institution and has a legal responsibility that extends beyond performance.

“We are mandated to advance the performing arts as a public good, to build and sustain the creative economy, to develop talent and create pathways for artists and practitioners, and ensure that culture remains accessible, inclusive and transformative.”

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’40 years of artistic excellence and community engagement’

Hlehliso said the institution’s upcoming programme reflects its broader mandate.

“This will be a programme that reflects both scale and intention. It brings together seasons, festivals and partnerships across the year. It includes flagship platforms such as the Mandela Bay Jazz Legacy Festival, Women in Arts Manyano, and Iphulo Drama Festival. It extends beyond performance into community outreach, township and rural touring and sector development initiatives.”

Hlehliso also pointed to the theatre complex’s legacy.

“As we look ahead, we remain grounded in a powerful legacy. The Barn Theatre has recently marked 40 years of artistic excellence and community engagement. And in December this year, the historic Opera House stage will mark 135 years.”

Showcasing cultural heritage routes

The tour included several heritage routes across the metro, highlighting the lives and contributions of prominent cultural figures.

The George Pemba Street Route focused on George Pemba, one of South Africa’s pioneering black visual artists known for documenting township life. The route included a visit to his former home and the street renamed in his honour.

“George Pembe was one of the greatest visual artists in the country. All that creativity and effort was happening here,” a tour guide said.

The programme also included the Mendi Road Route, which commemorates the SS Mendi disaster and honours black South African soldiers who died during World War I.

The Sheya Kulati route highlighted the city’s jazz heritage, including the legacy of Dudley Tito, a member of the Soul Jazzmen.

Other stops included the home of the late theatre and television actress Nomhle Nkonyeni and jazz musician Zim Ngqawana, linking theatre, music and community history in New Brighton.

Ngqawana’s son, who was part of the tour, said his father urged him to preserve his legacy.

“I still have his journal with his handwriting. We are also going to have his statue as part of making sure that his legacy lives on,” he said.

Guests also visited Heroes Acre at Zwide Cemetery, where struggle stalwarts and cultural figures are laid to rest, and followed the Ntshekisa Route, which honours acclaimed theatre practitioner Winston Ntshona.

The tour concluded at KwaNceba Jazz Club, where live performances reflected the city’s contemporary music scene and ongoing artistic expression. The venue has hosted several of Gqeberha’s well-known jazz artists, including the late Feya Faku.

Organisers said the initiative reflects MBTC’s role in preserving heritage, supporting the arts, and ensuring that local stories continue to reach wider audiences.

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