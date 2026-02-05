Entertainment

Dr John Kani brings his Performing Arts Academy to Gqeberha

By Lineo Lesemane

5 February 2026

The academy will be part of the Iphulo Drama Festival as it celebrates its 10th anniversary.

Dr John Kani

Renowned actor John Kani. Picture: Getty Images

The Iphulo Drama Festival is set return to Gqeberha this month with a programme celebrating theatre, literature and film.

Hosted by the Mandela Bay Theatre Complex (MBTC), the 10th edition of the festival will run from 5-28 February 2026.

Monde Ngonyama, CEO of the MBTC, said the festival highlights the importance of storytelling across different art forms.

“The Iphulo Drama Festival is a testament to the power of storytelling in all its forms, on stage, on the page and on the screen,” Ngonyama said.

“Through our masterclasses, book fair and film festival, we are creating spaces where artists can learn, connect and shine.”

What to expect from Iphulo Drama Festival

Masterclasses led by Dr John Kani Academy

From 10-12 February, the festival will host masterclasses presented by the John Kani Academy.

Curated by Penny Morris, the sessions are designed for emerging and established theatre practitioners.

Kani, the internationally acclaimed actor, director and playwright, will lead the acting masterclass.

Award-winning director Xabiso Zweni will facilitate directing sessions, while celebrated author and playwright Zakes Mda will lead the writing masterclass.

Book Fair and Film Festival

The festival will also host a two-day book fair on 25 February, bringing together authors, publishers and readers for discussions, book launches and literary engagement.

The programme concludes on 28 February with the Iphulo Film Festival, showcasing a curated selection of local and international films.

The festival is open to artists, students, industry professionals and the public.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Mandela Bay Theatre Complex (@thembtc_)

