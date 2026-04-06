PICTURES: Surf, sand and sweat on display at SA Lifesaving Champs in Gqeberha

The South African National Lifesaving Championships drew elite competitors from across the nation to contest a variety of surf and beach disciplines.
The 2026 SA Lifesaving Championships, held in Gqeberha last week, underscored the physical demands and teamwork central to lifesaving, while reinforcing the importance of water safety along South Africa’s coastline.
There is a moment in every championship when the numbers stop being numbers and start becoming stories.
At the 2026 SA Lifesaving Championships, those stories were written in sand, surf, and sweat – across 92 divisions, by 20 clubs, in a competition that confirmed one club’s dynasty while quietly announcing the arrival of something special in the junior ranks.
Fish Hoek won top honours at the event.
That much was inevitable to anyone who has watched South African lifesaving in recent years.
With 990 points, 32 gold medals, and top-eight finishes in 83 of 92 divisions, their dominance was comprehensive – a 227-point gap back to second-placed Clifton (763 pts) and a further 298 to third-placed Summerstrand (465). They led seven of ten age-group categories.
They claimed 14 relay golds. They fielded 40 unique athletes into individual finals.
MORE PICTURES: Nature photography at its best
Support Local Journalism
Add The Citizen as a Preferred Source on Google and follow us on Google News to see more of our trusted reporting in Google News and Top Stories.