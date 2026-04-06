PICTURES: Surf, sand and sweat on display at SA Lifesaving Champs in Gqeberha

The South African National Lifesaving Championships drew elite competitors from across the nation to contest a variety of surf and beach disciplines.

The 2026 SA Lifesaving Championships, held in Gqeberha last week, underscored the physical demands and teamwork central to lifesaving, while reinforcing the importance of water safety along South Africa’s coastline.

There is a moment in every championship when the numbers stop being numbers and start becoming stories.

At the 2026 SA Lifesaving Championships, those stories were written in sand, surf, and sweat – across 92 divisions, by 20 clubs, in a competition that confirmed one club’s dynasty while quietly announcing the arrival of something special in the junior ranks.

Fish Hoek won top honours at the event.

That much was inevitable to anyone who has watched South African lifesaving in recent years.

With 990 points, 32 gold medals, and top-eight finishes in 83 of 92 divisions, their dominance was comprehensive – a 227-point gap back to second-placed Clifton (763 pts) and a further 298 to third-placed Summerstrand (465). They led seven of ten age-group categories.

They claimed 14 relay golds. They fielded 40 unique athletes into individual finals.

FIsh Hoek double surfski teams Mark Keeling and Robert Witaker, and Dawid and Jasper Mocke battle it out in huge surf during the DHL South African Lifesaving Championships held in Qbeberha. Picture: Halden Krog

Nicola Harcus (L) porpoise dives towars the shore ahead of fellow competitors Sasha-Lee Hemmens and Kiera van Heerden to take the Open Womens Surf Swim title. Picture: Halden Krog

Bella Stalard from Fish Hoek Life Saving Club demolishes the field in the U15 Girls Surfski race. Picture: Halden Krog

Joe Brading (L) came from 30m behind to pass teamate Cody Stallard (C) and Liam Hemp (R) from Llandudno to take the U17 Male board relay title for his team. Picture: Halden Krog

Waris Mills (L), Rosie Edwards (R) and Nicola Harcus (C) celebrate winning and second place in the Open Female Surf Ski relay. Picture: Halden Krog

Miya Krog tags teammate Kaylee Bakker in the junior female taplin relay with Fish Hoek taking gold and bronze in the event. Picture: Halden Krog

Samuel Montagu-Fryer relaxes after a punishing male U19 Surfski race. Picture: Halden Krog

Zakariyyaa Abrahmas flies through the air to tag his team mate Heath Clarke in the open male taplin relay. Picture: Halden Krog

Daniel van Nieuwholtz celebrates the U15 male surfski title. Picture: Halden Krog

MORE PICTURES: Nature photography at its best