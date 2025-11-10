Khuli Chana and Kwesta to feature in new music reality show ‘Man & The Mic’

The show will premiere next month on Mzansi Wethu.

Award-winning rappers Khuli Chana and Kwesta are among the South African male artists set to feature in the new music show, Man & The Mic.

The show will premiere on Sunday, 14 December, at 6pm on Mzansi Wethu on DStv channel 163.

The series will feature performances, reflections, and conversations with family and friends.

Shirley Adonisi, director of Local Entertainment Channels at M-Net, described the show as a celebration of connection expressed through music.

“Man & The Mic is where honesty meets resonance. It’s a celebration of courage expressed in notes, stories and the shared humanity that music invites us to feel together,” she said.

What to expect from ‘Man & The Mic’

The series features artists including Khuli Chana, Donald, Zwai Bala, and Kwesta.

Each performer will share their personal story while performing, offering audiences a unique blend of music and storytelling.

Episodes provide a closer look at the journeys of the featured artists, exploring the challenges, triumphs, and defining moments that shaped their careers.

Performances range from full tracks to stripped-down verses or creative mashups, offering insight into the person behind the music.

