TV

Home » Lifestyle » Entertainment » TV

Khuli Chana and Kwesta to feature in new music reality show ‘Man & The Mic’

Picture of Lineo Lesemane

By Lineo Lesemane

Lifestyle Journalist

2 minute read

10 November 2025

10:25 am

RELATED ARTICLES

The show will premiere next month on Mzansi Wethu.

Zwai Bala, Khuli Chana, Donald and Kwesta.

From left to right: Zwai Bala, Khuli Chana, Donald and Kwesta. Picture: Supplied

Award-winning rappers Khuli Chana and Kwesta are among the South African male artists set to feature in the new music show, Man & The Mic.

The show will premiere on Sunday, 14 December, at 6pm on Mzansi Wethu on DStv channel 163.

The series will feature performances, reflections, and conversations with family and friends.

Shirley Adonisi, director of Local Entertainment Channels at M-Net, described the show as a celebration of connection expressed through music.

Man & The Mic is where honesty meets resonance. It’s a celebration of courage expressed in notes, stories and the shared humanity that music invites us to feel together,” she said.

ALSO READ: ‘Top Billing’ to make a long-awaited return with reunion special [VIDEO]

What to expect from ‘Man & The Mic’

The series features artists including Khuli Chana, Donald, Zwai Bala, and Kwesta.

Each performer will share their personal story while performing, offering audiences a unique blend of music and storytelling.

Episodes provide a closer look at the journeys of the featured artists, exploring the challenges, triumphs, and defining moments that shaped their careers.

Performances range from full tracks to stripped-down verses or creative mashups, offering insight into the person behind the music.

RELATED ARTICLES

NOW READ: Trevor Noah and Tyla nominated for the 2026 Grammy Awards

Read more on these topics

Khuli Chana Kwesta music TV shows

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Weather Rain here, clouds there: Here’s what weather to expect across SA on Monday
News Thabo Bester seeks same treatment as other accused persons
Weather Weather alerts: Severe thunderstorm warning issued for Sunday
News IDAC senior official kidnapped and assaulted on his way home
Politics Gigaba ‘court’ drama: Are top ANC leaders in danger of arrest?

Download our app

App Store badge Google Play Store badge

Get the latest news and updates on Whatsapp

SUBSCRIBE AND WIN!

Subscribe and you could win a Chery Tiggo Cross HEV Elite.

Enter Now