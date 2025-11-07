‘Bringing culture to the people’: Back To The City to be televised on SABC 1 this weekend

The 19th edition of the Back To The City festival will be broadcast in two parts on Friday and Saturday evening

Those who weren’t able to see US rapper Lupe Fiasco live at Back To The City in October will have a chance to catch the hip-hop festival on TV this weekend.

“This broadcast brings the culture to the people,” said Osmic Menoe.

The 19th edition of the hip-hop festival will be screened on Friday and Saturday. The Friday broadcast will be at 9pm, while the Saturday broadcast will be an hour earlier.

“For anyone who missed it live, this is your chance to experience the energy and artistry that make Back to the City the heartbeat of South African hip-hop,” Menoe said.

ALSO READ: WATCH: Benefits for business at Back to The City

Love for hip-hop despite rain

The festival was headlined by US rapper Lupe Fiasco, with South African hip-hop acts performing throughout the day.

Despite it raining in the evening, fans remained committed to seeing their favourite acts.

During one of the standout performances of the night, when Maglera Doe Boy was on the main stage, the rain came down relentlessly, but the crowd gathered in front of the main stage was more resolute.

Those not fortunate enough to have VIP tags for shelter under the marquees found cover by the beer garden or under the bridge on Henry Nxumalo Street.

ALSO READ: WATCH: Back to The City festival records biggest numbers since Covid

Record attendance

BTTC recorded its largest attendance since the Covid-19 pandemic, attracting 18 000 hip-hop fans at Mary Fitzgerald Square in Newtown, Johannesburg, on 11 October.

The first BTC took place in 2007, attracting just more than 3 500 patrons. For six years, the festival was hosted under the M1 bridge on Henry Nxumalo Street.

There were three stages: the Main Stage at the head of the Mary Fitzgerald Square, the Power Play stage where rap battles and more ‘underground’ rappers performed and the Freedom Stage on the Bassline lawn.

NOW READ: ‘An artist like Lupe Fiasco embodies what we’re about’: Back to The City founder on headliner