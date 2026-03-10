These are the songs most likely to distract you while driving – and the ones that won’t

It's a habit most drivers don't think twice about, queuing up a favourite playlist before pulling out of the driveway.

New research has ranked Australia’s most-streamed songs by how distracting they are behind the wheel, and the results might make you rethink your driving playlist.

High-energy chart-toppers top distraction rankings

Fred Again, Skepta, and Plaqueboymax’s “Victory Lap” has been crowned the most distracting song for drivers, currently topping the Australian charts.

The collaborative track scored 8.64 on a distraction index that weighed four key audio characteristics, beats per minute (BPM), energy, danceability and loudness against one another to produce an overall score.

“Victory Lap” led the pack on danceability, scoring 89 out of 100, while also clocking in at 140 BPM and a loudness of -3 dB, placing it equal second among the loudest tracks in the rankings.

Hot on its heels is “I Run” by HAVEN. and Kaitlin Aragon, an electronic dance track notable for its AI-generated vocals, which scored 7.91.

The track’s high loudness (-3 dB) and strong energy rating of 82 out of 100 pushed it firmly into distraction territory.

Tied for third with an index score of 7.50 are sombr’s “12 to 12” and Taylor Swift’s “Opalite“.

The former achieved a near-perfect energy score of 90 out of 100, while Swift’s track, lifted from her latest album The Life of a Showgirl, ranked highly for both energy (82 out of 100) and danceability (81 out of 100).

Why your playlist could be putting you at risk on the road

But according to a study by car insurance comparison service iSelect, that routine could be quietly working against road safety.

The study analysed Australia’s current top 50 songs on Spotify, scoring each track across BPM, energy, danceability and loudness to determine which were most likely to pull a driver’s attention away from the road.

Adrian Bennett, general manager of General Insurance at iSelect, said the onus is on drivers to manage what they can control inside the car.

“Drivers should control the variables that they can, like what music you’re listening to, to maximise your safety and the safety of others on the roads,” he said.

Bennett also flagged the downstream financial consequences of distracted driving, warning that the risks extend beyond the immediate danger.

“Distracted driving can increase the chance of collisions, speeding and aggressive driving, all of which can impact your insurance premiums,” he said.

“To make sure you’re properly covered if anything goes wrong, take the time to review your options and find a policy that aligns with your driving habits.”

The safest songs to soundtrack your commute

For drivers who want to keep both their focus and their soundtrack intact, Gigi Perez’s “Sailor Song” is the clear standout.

The indie folk track, which first found its audience on TikTok, scored just 0.78 on the distraction index, the lowest of any song in the top 50.

According to the study, its quietness (-10 dB, equal with several other tracks including Billie Eilish’s “BIRDS OF A FEATHER,” Harry Styles’ “Aperture“, Fleetwood Mac’s “Dreams – 2004 Remaster” and The Police’s “Every Breath You Take“), combined with a low energy score of 39 out of 100 and a modest BPM of 95, make it one of the more driver-friendly listens on the charts.

Just behind it is Olivia Dean’s “Let Alone the One You Love“, which earned a distraction score of 1.25.

The R&B ballad, taken from her album The Art of Loving, runs at 82 BPM, the second slowest in the index alongside SIENNA SPIRO’s “Die On This Hill“, and has the fourth lowest energy score at 42 out of 100.

Dean won the Grammy for Best New Artist earlier this year, making her one of the more decorated artists on this particular safe-driving list.

Rounding out the least distracting songs, tied at 2.29, are SIENNA SPIRO’s “Die On This Hill” and Benson Boone’s “Beautiful Things.” SPIRO’s track benefits from a low BPM, an energy score of 43 out of 100 and a danceability score of 52 out of 100, while Boone’s entry takes a different route to the same result – a higher BPM of 105, offset by a quieter loudness rating of -6 dB.

Staying alert

Bennett reinforced that staying alert behind the wheel remains the priority, regardless of what’s playing through the speakers.

“It’s important for drivers to stay alert to their surroundings and keep their focus on what’s happening outside the car, regardless of distractions inside of it,” he said.

