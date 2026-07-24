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Joe Mann bids farewell to Jacaranda FM after seven years

Picture of Lineo Lesemane

By Lineo Lesemane

Lifestyle Journalist

2 minute read

24 July 2026

05:22 pm

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Mann's final sports bulletin will air on 31 July.

Joe Mann

Sports anchor, Joe Mann. Picture: Supplied

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Jacaranda FM has announced that radio personality Joe Mann will leave the station after seven years on air.

Mann joined the station in 2019 and became known for delivering sports updates on The Drive with Rob and Roz.

His final sports bulletin will air on 31 July.

Jacaranda bids farewell Joe Mann

Jacaranda FM managing director Vuyani Dombo thanked Mann for his contribution to the station.

“We want to thank Joe for his dedication and the significant role he has played in our broadcasting team over the past seven years.

“He has been a valued part of our journey, and we wish him nothing but the very best as he embarks on his next chapter.”

Mann said his time at the station renewed his passion for radio.

“Being a part of the Jacaranda FM team has been great. It reignited my love for radio and creative content that made you think, feel and laugh.

“The station and the people who work here will always have a special place in my heart.”

He also shared that the station supported him through some of his most difficult moments.

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“They have been there through the challenging time of losing my parents to hearing LaMo’s first cry on radio. It’s sad when a chapter ends, but it’s also an opportunity to look back and appreciate. Thank you, Jacaranda FM.”

The station has not yet announced Mann’s replacement.

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Jacaranda FM radio

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